NBA News and Rumors

Will Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Return For NBA Playoffs?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits on the bench

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined with a left calf strain. Will the Bucks forward return for the playoffs?

Will Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Return For NBA Playoffs?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are preparing to be without Antetokounmpo for the start of the team’s opening-round series with the Indiana Pacers.

Milwaukee remains hopeful that Antetokounmpo can return later in the series. Wojnarowski’s report also stated that Antetokounmpo has been receiving around-the-clock treatment on the calf.

Antetokounmpo injured his calf on April 9 in a win against the Boston Celtics. Luckily, an MRI revealed Antetokounmpo’s Achilles tendon was fully intact, keeping his hopes alive to return this season.

Bucks Play Indiana Pacers In First Round

The Bucks earned the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and will play the No. 6 Indiana Pacers in the First Round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Pacers beat the Bucks four out of five times this season. Indiana’s offense has dominated Milwaukee’s defense, averaging 128.8 points in five games.

While Milwaukee has the talent to defeat Indiana, it will be nearly impossible to replace Antetokounmpo’s production. “The Greak Freak” became the first player in NBA history to average 30-plus points per game on 60% shooting.

Antetokounmpo finished the regular season averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks on 61.1% shooting.

The Bucks host the Pacers in Game 1 on Sunday, April 21.

Topics  
Bucks NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault

Who Won The 2024 NBCA Coach of the Year?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NBA News and Rumors
Grayson Allen Phoenix Suns
Grayson Allen Contract Details: Suns Guard Signs Extension
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
NBA News and Rumors
Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace
2024 NBA Playoffs: Seeds And Matchups
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 15 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23)
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Rules, Schedule, Times
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 15 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Kyle Filipowski
Alex Sarr, Duke Duo Declare For 2024 NBA Draft
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 12 2024
NBA News and Rumors
UConn Donovan Clingan
UConn’s Donovan Clingan: Will Star Center Enter 2024 NBA Draft?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 12 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32)
Karl-Anthony Towns Injured: When Will Timberwolves Star Return?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top