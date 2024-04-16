Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined with a left calf strain. Will the Bucks forward return for the playoffs?

Will Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Return For NBA Playoffs?

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to be without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the start of their opening round series against the Indiana Pacers, but are hopeful treatment on his left calf strain will allow him to return sometime later in the series. pic.twitter.com/8p0wCiRSRl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2024

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are preparing to be without Antetokounmpo for the start of the team’s opening-round series with the Indiana Pacers.

Milwaukee remains hopeful that Antetokounmpo can return later in the series. Wojnarowski’s report also stated that Antetokounmpo has been receiving around-the-clock treatment on the calf.

Antetokounmpo injured his calf on April 9 in a win against the Boston Celtics. Luckily, an MRI revealed Antetokounmpo’s Achilles tendon was fully intact, keeping his hopes alive to return this season.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has avoided damage to his left Achilles tendon – a best-case outcome – and his return to play is based on treatment and rehab response for strained calf, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MN2ZFpP6gv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2024

Bucks Play Indiana Pacers In First Round

He’s a freak. He’s the greatest player alive. pic.twitter.com/TQNlB8dogD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 13, 2024

The Bucks earned the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and will play the No. 6 Indiana Pacers in the First Round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Pacers beat the Bucks four out of five times this season. Indiana’s offense has dominated Milwaukee’s defense, averaging 128.8 points in five games.

While Milwaukee has the talent to defeat Indiana, it will be nearly impossible to replace Antetokounmpo’s production. “The Greak Freak” became the first player in NBA history to average 30-plus points per game on 60% shooting.

Antetokounmpo finished the regular season averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks on 61.1% shooting.

The Bucks host the Pacers in Game 1 on Sunday, April 21.