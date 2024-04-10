Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his left calf in Tuesday night’s victory over the Boston Celtics. After an MRI, how much time will Giannis Antetokounmpo miss?

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injured: How Much Time Will Bucks Star Miss?

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has avoided damage to his left Achilles tendon – a best-case outcome – and his return to play is based on treatment and rehab response for strained calf, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MN2ZFpP6gv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2024

Antetokounmpo suffered a left calf strain on Tuesday. However, there was a fear that the star forward may have torn his Achilles tendon.

After an MRI on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo’s left Achilles tendon is fully intact, Shams Charania reported Wednesday morning.

The timetable for Antetokounmpo’s return depends on how slowly or quickly the calf strain heals. While injuries are not a positive thing, Antetokounmpo’s calf strain is considered a win compared to what an Achilles injury would have meant to the Bucks’ season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2023-24 regular season: ▪️30.4 PTS

▪️11.5 REB

▪️6.5 AST (career high)

▪️61.1% FG (career high)

▪️64.9% TS (career high)

▪️Career-high 10 triple doubles

▪️Bucks record for most pts in a game (64)

▪️1st player in NBA history to average 30 pts on 60% FG pic.twitter.com/TgYuOKXzEf — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) April 10, 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury And How It Impacts Playoffs

The Bucks are in a precarious situation right now. After April 9’s games, the Bucks are the No. 2 seed at 48-31. The Bucks have clinched a playoff spot. Additionally, Milwaukee can clinch the Central Division with a win on Wednesday night and a Cleveland loss.

The Bucks hold a one-game lead over the New York Knicks for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have the tiebreaker over the Knicks.

However, Milwaukee has been in a tailspin over the last week, losing four consecutive games before Tuesday night’s win.

The Bucks face the Orlando Magic at home on Wednesday, travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Friday, and close their season in Orlando on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo will miss the rest of the regular season. There is a scenario where the Bucks can fall to the No. 6 seed. By avoiding the Play-In Tournament, the Bucks will play their first playoff game on April 20 or 21.

Whether Antetokounmpo will be ready for the Bucks’ first playoff game is unknown. Let’s see if the “Greek Freak” is a fast-healer.