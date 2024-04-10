NBA News and Rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injured: How Much Time Will Bucks Star Miss?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his left calf in Tuesday night’s victory over the Boston Celtics. After an MRI, how much time will Giannis Antetokounmpo miss?

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injured: How Much Time Will Bucks Star Miss?

Antetokounmpo suffered a left calf strain on Tuesday. However, there was a fear that the star forward may have torn his Achilles tendon.

After an MRI on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo’s left Achilles tendon is fully intact, Shams Charania reported Wednesday morning.

The timetable for Antetokounmpo’s return depends on how slowly or quickly the calf strain heals. While injuries are not a positive thing, Antetokounmpo’s calf strain is considered a win compared to what an Achilles injury would have meant to the Bucks’ season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury And How It Impacts Playoffs

The Bucks are in a precarious situation right now. After April 9’s games, the Bucks are the No. 2 seed at 48-31. The Bucks have clinched a playoff spot. Additionally, Milwaukee can clinch the Central Division with a win on Wednesday night and a Cleveland loss.

The Bucks hold a one-game lead over the New York Knicks for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have the tiebreaker over the Knicks.

However, Milwaukee has been in a tailspin over the last week, losing four consecutive games before Tuesday night’s win.

The Bucks face the Orlando Magic at home on Wednesday, travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Friday, and close their season in Orlando on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo will miss the rest of the regular season. There is a scenario where the Bucks can fall to the No. 6 seed. By avoiding the Play-In Tournament, the Bucks will play their first playoff game on April 20 or 21.

Whether Antetokounmpo will be ready for the Bucks’ first playoff game is unknown. Let’s see if the “Greek Freak” is a fast-healer.

Topics  
Bucks NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26)

2024 NBA Playoff Picture: Standings Heading Into Final Week

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 8 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives
2024 NBA Playoff Picture: Standings Heading Into April’s Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 1 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Injured Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid smiles
When Will 76ers’ Joel Embiid Return To Lineup?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 1 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Iowa's Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark Offered $5 Million To Play In Ice Cube’s Big3 League
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 27 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Clippers' Russell Westbrook To Return Next Week
Clippers’ Russell Westbrook To Return Next Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 22 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Team Detlef forward Matas Buzelis (13) of the G League
NBA To Shut Down G League Ignite After Season
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0)
Report: Bill Simmons To Produce Celtics Docuseries For Max
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top