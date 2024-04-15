NBA News and Rumors

Grayson Allen Contract Details: Suns Guard Signs Extension

Dan Girolamo
The Phoenix Suns have signed guard Grayson Allen to a contract extension. What are the specifics of the extension? View Grayson Allen’s contract details.

Grayson Allen Contract Details

Allen and the Suns have agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. The contract includes a player option.

By re-signing Allen, Suns owner Mat Ishbia clearly does not care about the luxury tax if it means the team will win. Allen’s $15.6 million salary in the first year of his deal raises the team’s payroll to $206 million next season. The tax penalty will also increase from $41 million to $104 million (via ESPN’s Bobby Marks).

The Suns’ team salary of $206 million and luxury tax of $104 million are by far the highest in the league.

The Allen deal also pushes the Suns over the second apron by $16 million. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the Suns cannot send cash in trades, use a preexisting trade exception, or aggregate contracts. Phoenix cannot trade its 2032 first-round pick if they finish next season over the second apron.

Allen Having A Career Year

Allen, 28, is having his best season since coming into the league in 2018. Allen is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. The former Duke product leads the league in 3-point percentage at 46.1%.

Allen’s 205 3-pointers this season are the second most in Suns history behind Quentin Richardson’s 226 in 2004-2005.

Allen was acquired by the Suns from Milwaukee in the three-team deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns earned the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and will play the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
