Alex Sarr, Duke Duo Declare For 2024 NBA Draft

On Friday, Three top prospects – Alex Sarr, Kyle Filipowski, and Jared McCain – declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Alex Sarr Declares For 2024 NBA Draft

Alex Sarr has officially declared for the 2024 NBA draft. (via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/ZyXYMzmCUW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 12, 2024

Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft in his appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today on Friday.

“I had a great year playing professional basketball in the NBL,” Sarr told Malika Andrews. “There was a lot of growth in my game and as a person. I’m ready for the next step, so it was obvious for me to declare for the draft. I’m grateful for the year I spent in the NBL with the Perth Wildcats.”

Sarr is ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s Top 100.

Sarr played this past season for the Perth Wildcats in Australia’s NBL. The 18-year-old averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 17 minutes per game.

Standing at 7-foot-1, Sarr is a physical freak thanks to his insane athletic ability and 7-foot-4 wingspan.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain Declare For 2024 NBA Draft

Duke’s duo of Filipowski and McCain are entering their names into the 2024 NBA Draft.

Projected to be a power forward in the NBA, Filipowski has excellent offensive skills. The 7-foot sophomore led Duke in points (16.4) and rebounds (8.3).

Filipowski is ranked No. 16 in ESPN’s Top 100 and could sneak into the lottery.

McCain, the sharpshooting freshman, was second on the team in points with 14.3 per game. The 6-foot-3 guard became Duke’s best shooter behind the arc at 41.4%.

McCain is ranked No. 18 in ESPN’s Top 100.

Duke fans I can truly say this was the best year of my life, I can’t stress that enough. I loved everything about this school. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and supporting me through everything this year. I know the TikToks and nail painting is different and hard to… — Jared Mccain (@J_mccain_24) April 12, 2024