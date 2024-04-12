NBA News and Rumors

Alex Sarr, Duke Duo Declare For 2024 NBA Draft

Kyle Filipowski

On Friday, Three top prospects – Alex Sarr, Kyle Filipowski, and Jared McCain – declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Alex Sarr Declares For 2024 NBA Draft

Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft in his appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today on Friday.

“I had a great year playing professional basketball in the NBL,” Sarr told Malika Andrews. “There was a lot of growth in my game and as a person. I’m ready for the next step, so it was obvious for me to declare for the draft. I’m grateful for the year I spent in the NBL with the Perth Wildcats.”

Sarr is ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s Top 100.

Sarr played this past season for the Perth Wildcats in Australia’s NBL. The 18-year-old averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 17 minutes per game.

Standing at 7-foot-1, Sarr is a physical freak thanks to his insane athletic ability and 7-foot-4 wingspan.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain Declare For 2024 NBA Draft

Duke’s duo of Filipowski and McCain are entering their names into the 2024 NBA Draft.

Projected to be a power forward in the NBA, Filipowski has excellent offensive skills. The 7-foot sophomore led Duke in points (16.4) and rebounds (8.3).

Filipowski is ranked No. 16 in ESPN’s Top 100 and could sneak into the lottery.

McCain, the sharpshooting freshman, was second on the team in points with 14.3 per game. The 6-foot-3 guard became Duke’s best shooter behind the arc at 41.4%.

McCain is ranked No. 18 in ESPN’s Top 100.

Topics  
NBA Draft NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

