On Monday morning, the country’s best two-way prospect, Cooper Flagg committed to Duke. The five-star forward is perhaps the biggest recruiting victory of Duke coach Jon Scheyer’s career. Flagg is the top overall high school player in America and is the favorite to be the No.1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

While many fans sat in anticipation of his college decision, there were only two choices for the No.1 prospect: Duke or UConn. Flagg teased his social media followers with pictures of him posing in different jerseys before his announcement.

Ultimately, Flagg chose to play for Duke and Scheyer over the Huskies.

Cooper Flagg’s Rise To No.1 Over The Summer

At the age of 17, Flagg will be heading to college next fall. He reclassified from the 2025 class to 2024 to become eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg will become the third No.1 overall basketball prospect in Duke’s history.

Flagg is regarded as one of the more polished high school players.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Maine was ranked No. 2 in the 2025 Class behind Cameron Boozer. However, after earning the MVP Honors at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in Orlando and putting together a dominant performance at NIKE EYBL Peach Jam in July, he decided to reclassify to the Class of 2024. As a result, he’s jumped to the top of NBA Draft boards and is suddenly considered the No.1 player in the country.

Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 6.9 blocks at the Peach Jam, recording a double-double in all seven games, including three triple-doubles.

Cooper Flagg Commits to Duke University, Who’s Next?

Flagg announced his Duke commitment with Slam Magazine, as he graced the front page in a Blue Devils uniform. His latest commitment to the university makes Duke a favorite to have the No.1 recruiting class in the country.

All in all, it could turn out to be a historic recruiting class for Scheyer and the Blue Devils program. Flagg will be joining five-star recruits Isiah Evans (No. 8), Kon Knueppel (No. 22), and Darren Harris (No. 45). After landing Flagg, Scheyer is still in pursuit of five-star prospects V.J. Edgecombe (No. 5) and Pat Ngongba (No. 19).

All three recruits alongside Edgecombe and Ngonba visited Duke for Countdown to Craziness with Flagg two weeks ago.

Shortly after his second visit to the Duke campus, Flagg was convinced to join Duke next fall.

“I think after I got on campus at Duke, I really started to feel it, to be honest,” Flagg told SLAM. “… [I knew then] I wanted to go to Duke and that’s where I wanted to play college basketball. What went into the decision, I mean, I was just looking for a coaching staff I was really comfortable with, but a coach and staff that was really going to hold me accountable. Being on the visit, I got to see them in practice and see how they were holding their guys accountable, and really pushing them to be better. For me, ever since I was a little kid, I always had dreams of playing Division I basketball at the highest level. Especially with a place like Duke, once we got to campus, we felt it.”