Kentucky Reportedly Hiring BYU’s Mark Pope As Next Head Coach

Kentucky is targeting BYU’s Mark Pope as the school’s next head coach, CBS Sports reported on Thursday. The two sides are working on an agreement, as they work to finish it before the end of Thursday night.

Breaking news: Kentucky has lined up BYU's Mark Pope to be its next coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Nothing is signed at this hour but the sides are quickly working toward a deal and hope to get it done by the end of the night. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 12, 2024

Pope, 51, played at Kentucky from 1994-1996. He was a team captain on the 1996 team that won the national title.

Pope has been the head coach at BYU for the past five seasons. Pope brought BYU to the NCAA Tournament twice, including this past season when the Cougars earned a No. 6 seed after a 23-11 record. However, BYU lost to No. 11 Duquesne in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Pope finished with a 110-52 record at BYU.

Before BYU, Pope coached Utah Vally for four seasons, going 77-56.

Pope takes over for John Calipari, who departed Kentucky for Arkansas.

I have been critical of Mitch Barnhart in the past but I am not sure at this moment what he has done wrong He gave Calipari a public vow of support, Cal vowed to him they would turn things around. Cal then decided to leave anyway He offered the most money of any coach ever to… — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 11, 2024

Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart swung for Scott Drew, Dan Hurley and Nate Oats. He missed. 15 years ago, he was persuaded to go after someone with “baggage.” This time he went with his choice. Mark Pope. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 12, 2024

Before Pope, Kentucky’s top two choices were UConn’s Danny Hurley and Baylor’s Scott Drew.

Kentucky’s initial offer to Hurley was around $11 million per year, making him the highest-paid coach in the sport. However, Hurley turned down the offer for a chance at a three-peat with UConn.

Kentucky’s initial offer to Dan Hurley is $11M/Year over 5-7 Years 🤯 (per @JDrumUK) As @RowlandRIVALS points out, that is more than Kirby Smart currently makes at Georgia 😳 And Mitch and UK will go higher if rejected or matched by UConn pic.twitter.com/9hVb5WcTVY — Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) April 9, 2024

Drew was Kentucky’s next choice. However, Drew also turned the job down to remain at Baylor. “We truly believe God has called my family and I to continue our work here at Baylor,” Drew said in a statement.

Alabama’s Nate Oats was rumored to be in the running for the Kentucky job. However, Oats released a statement earlier this week, saying he was committed to winning a national title with the Crimson Tide.