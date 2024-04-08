College Basketball News and Rumors

John Calipari Replacements: Who Should Be The Next Head Coach Of Kentucky?

Dan Girolamo
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats

John Calipari is leaving Kentucky after 15 seasons to become the next head coach of Arkansas. Who should be hired as Calipari’s replacement? Below, we examine the candidates for the next head coach of Kentucky.

Dan Hurley

Kentucky’s list of replacements for Calipari should start with Dan Hurley. The UConn head coach is looking to win his second straight championship with the Huskies playing Purdue on Monday night.

After missing the NCAA Tournament in his first two seasons at UConn, Hurley has turned the Huskies into a perennial power, with a strong claim to be the best college basketball program of the last four years.

After leading UConn to their fifth national title in 2023, the university rewarded Hurley with a six-year, $32.1 million contract extension through 2028-2029.

If Hurley’s Huskies win the championship for a second straight season, the 51-year-old coach would be in line for another raise. Kentucky could pay Hurley around $8–$10 million a year. Would UConn be able to match that?

Nate Oats

The best coach in the SEC is Alabama’s Nate Oats. Since coming to Alabama in 2019, Oats has turned the Crimson Tide into one of the SEC’s best basketball programs.

Oats has led Alabama to the NCAA Tournament in four straight seasons, culminating with the school’s first Final Four appearance in 2024.

With a philosophy of layups and 3-pointers, Oats and his Alabama teams are consistently at the top of the offensive rankings.

Oats, 49, agreed to a contract extension in March 2024 that will make him one of the five highest-paid coaches in the country.

Scott Drew

Keep an eye on Baylor’s Scott Drew.

In his 20-plus years at Baylor, Drew, 53, executed one of the greatest rebuilds in college basketball history after the 2003 murder of Baylor basketball player Patrick Dennehy.

Under Drew, Baylor has made 10 of the last 12 NCAA Tournaments, highlighted by the school’s first national title in 2021.

Billy Donovan

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is expected to have interest in the Kentucky job, per College Basketball Report.

Donovan, 58, has been a head coach in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2015–2016) and Chicago Bulls (2020–present).

However, Donovan is best known as the head coach of the Florida Gators from 1996 to 2015. Donovan won back-to-back National Championships in Florida from 2005–2007.

If the Bulls do not make it out of the Play-In Tournament, Donovan may be fired, opening the door for him to return to college.

College Basketball News and Rumors Kentucky Wildcats NCAA NCAA March Madness
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
