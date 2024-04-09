Moments after the Connecticut Huskies ran away with a 75-60 decision over the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday night to earn back-to-back men’s college basketball championships, coach Dan Hurley called his assistants and players together for a celebratory huddle.

The first program to claim consecutive Final Four titles since Florida in 2006-07, the Huskies deserved a moment to embrace the moment and enjoy a group hug.

Claiming the sixth championship in school history, UConn made history as a team, earning the best point differential in March Madness history, winning six games by a combined 140 points.

X (Twitter) users replied to the Huskies utilizing a strong second half to block out two-time NCAA player of the year Zach Edey hours after both sides experienced a solar eclipse …

2024 Solar Eclipse Mesa, Arizona pic.twitter.com/9yMB4aupNd — Luciano Ferrari (@lucianoferrari) April 8, 2024

The spectators at sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were partial to Purdue …

Packed house in Phoenix! Easily 3 to 1 Purdue to UConn fans. #NCAAChampionship pic.twitter.com/i5MHkuvRxe — 1on1 Basketball, Inc (@1on1Basketball) April 9, 2024

Tipping it off …

An Edey slam dunk at 14:54 of the first half tied the score at 11. Many insiders are split on Edey’s NBA potential. He paced the tournament field in points and offensive and defensive rebounds, but few media outlets have Edey listed among the top 10 of the upcoming draft. Most have him listed in the mid-20s or the end of the first round …

Zach Edey is going to be a great NBA player. #NCAAChampionship

pic.twitter.com/uhmuz4Pods — Michael Ball (@Michael44004861) April 9, 2024

Edney’s tough pick on UConn freshman guard Stephon Castle led to a classic exchange with Hurley …

Taking up the challenge, UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan scored on a short jumper, giving UConn a 28-25 advantage with 5:23 remaining in the first half. Edey missed a jumper on the next possession, starting a personal scoring drought that lasted into the second half …

After absorbing Edey’s opening blows, the Huskies started gaining second-half momentum …

UConn gets the last basket of the half 👏 They head to the locker room up 6 👀 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YgZvcZo1fD — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024

UConn didn’t have much of an answer for Edey’s 16 first-half points. No problem, it countered with the perimeter presence of Tristen Newton, who had 11 points and two assists …

Tristen Newton (11 PTS) was LOCKED IN for UConn 🔥 Huskies lead Purdue, 36-30 pic.twitter.com/pJQ068CJZ0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2024

With the game starting to get away, at least Purdue fans responded to a poster dunk by Camden Heide …

Where was Edey when UConn started to pull away? The Huskies outscored the Boilermakers, 11-2, during the opening 3:19 of the second half …

Zach Edey hasn’t scored in over 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/2YkI5MUyML — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 9, 2024

The second half in a nutshell. Samson Johnson’s highlight dunk, assisted by Newton, at 15:23 was followed, in short order, by a Purdue missed 3-pointer, a defensive rebound by Cam Spencer, an Edey foul and another Johnson dunk off a Newton helper …

With Newton assisting on Hassan Diarra’s layup at 9:27 of the second half, UConn fans at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion could sense another title …

Clingan finished with 11 points and battled Edey throughout Monday night’s matchup …

Kudos, UConn …