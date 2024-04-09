College Basketball News and Rumors

NCAA Men’s Final Four Fans Respond To UConn Blocking Out Purdue in 2nd Half, Eclipsing Zach Edey At State Farm Stadium

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
zach edey battles for ball in final (1)

Moments after the Connecticut Huskies ran away with a 75-60 decision over the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday night to earn back-to-back men’s college basketball championships, coach Dan Hurley called his assistants and players together for a celebratory huddle.

The first program to claim consecutive Final Four titles since Florida in 2006-07, the Huskies deserved a moment to embrace the moment and enjoy a group hug.

Claiming the sixth championship in school history, UConn made history as a team, earning the best point differential in March Madness history, winning six games by a combined 140 points.

X (Twitter) users replied to the Huskies utilizing a strong second half to block out two-time NCAA player of the year Zach Edey hours after both sides experienced a solar eclipse …

The spectators at sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were partial to Purdue …

Tipping it off …

An Edey slam dunk at 14:54 of the first half tied the score at 11. Many insiders are split on Edey’s NBA potential. He paced the tournament field in points and offensive and defensive rebounds, but few media outlets have Edey listed among the top 10 of the upcoming draft. Most have him listed in the mid-20s or the end of the first round …

Edney’s tough pick on UConn freshman guard Stephon Castle led to a classic exchange with Hurley …

Taking up the challenge, UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan scored on a short jumper, giving UConn a 28-25 advantage with 5:23 remaining in the first half. Edey missed a jumper on the next possession, starting a personal scoring drought that lasted into the second half …

After absorbing Edey’s opening blows, the Huskies started gaining second-half momentum …

UConn didn’t have much of an answer for Edey’s 16 first-half points. No problem, it countered with the perimeter presence of Tristen Newton, who had 11 points and two assists …

With the game starting to get away, at least Purdue fans responded to a poster dunk by Camden Heide …

Where was Edey when UConn started to pull away? The Huskies outscored the Boilermakers, 11-2, during the opening 3:19 of the second half …

The second half in a nutshell. Samson Johnson’s highlight dunk, assisted by Newton, at 15:23 was followed, in short order, by a Purdue missed 3-pointer, a defensive rebound by Cam Spencer, an Edey foul and another Johnson dunk off a Newton helper …

With Newton assisting on Hassan Diarra’s layup at 9:27 of the second half, UConn fans at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion could sense another title …

Clingan finished with 11 points and battled Edey throughout Monday night’s matchup …

Kudos, UConn …

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Purdue Boilermakers UConn Huskies X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats

John Calipari Replacements: Who Should Be The Next Head Coach Of Kentucky?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari
Report: Kentucky’s John Calipari To Become Arkansas Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Zach Edey Purdue
Connecticut to face Purdue in 2024 March Madness Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 7 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Angel Reese (10) shows Iowa Caitlin Clark
Watch 2024 March Madness: Women’s Elite Eight Schedule, Times
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 1 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Southern California Trojans head coach Andy Enfield reacts
Who Is Andy Enfield? Meet SMU’s New Men’s Basketball Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 1 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark Not Thinking About Big3 Offer: ‘My Main Focus Is On This Team’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 29 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts late during the fourth quarter
Caitlin Clark Invited To Team USA Olympic Training Camp
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 28 2024
More News
Arrow to top