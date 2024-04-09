Look back at the six Huskies Men’s College Basketball Titles

The University of Connecticut won the 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship on Monday from Glendale, Arizona. Let’s take a look at the six Huskies titles of all-time.

2024

The Huskies defeated the University of Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 in the championship game. The Huskies star was point guard Tristen Newton of Pensacola, Florida, who had 20 points. Three more Huskies reached double digits in points. Stephon Castle of Covington, Georgia had 15 points, and guards Cam Spencer of Davidsonville, Maryland and center Donovan Clingan of Bristol, Connecticut had 11 points each.

2023

The Huskies defeated San Diego State 76-59 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Huskies were led by Newton, as he had a double-double (19 points and 10 rebounds). Adama Sanogo of Bamako, Mail also had a double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds), while Jordan Hawkins of Gaithersburg, Maryland also reached double digits in scoring as he had 16 points.

2014

The Huskies defeated the University of Kentucky Wildcats 60-54 in the final in Dallas, Texas. The Huskies were led by point guard Shabazz Napier of Boston, Massachusetts. Napier went on to play seven NBA seasons from 2014 to 2020 with the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Washington Wizards. He had a career high 11.6 points per game with the Wizards in 2019-20.

2011

The Huskies defeated Butler 53-41 in Houston. Future Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics star post guard Kemba Walker of The Bronx, New York led UConn in scoring with 16 points. Meanwhile, Jeremy Lamb of Henrico, Virginia had a strong second half with 12 points.

2004

The Huskies defeated Georgia Tech 82-73 in San Antonio, Texas. Emeka Okofor of Houston, Texas had an impressive double-double as he had 24 points and 15 rebounds. Meanwhile, Ben Gordon of London, England had 21 points.

1999

The Huskies beat Duke University 77-74 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Final Four tournament was played in a baseball stadium. Richard Hamilton of Coatesville, Pennsylvania led the Huskies with 27 points. Hamilton went on to win the NBA Finals with Detroit Pistons in 2004.