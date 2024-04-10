College Basketball News and Rumors

TV Ratings: NCAA Women’s Final Higher Than Men’s

Dan Girolamo
Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) controls the ball against Connecticut Huskies

For the first time, the NCAA women’s basketball championship outdrew the men. Examine the ratings for the NCAA women’s and men’s finals below.

TV Ratings: NCAA Women’s Final Sets Records

According to Nielsen, Sunday’s 2024 NCAA Women’s National Championship on ABC averaged 18.87 million viewers. The game between Iowa and South Carolina was the most watched basketball game (women or men, college or pro) since 2019.

Excluding football and the Olympics, Iowa vs. South Carolina was the most-watched sporting event since 2019.

One of the reasons for the groundbreaking ratings can be attributed to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. The sharpshooting senior became a must-watch TV because of her Steph Curry-like range and highlight reel passes.

Clark and Iowa could not overcome South Carolina in the championship as the Gamecocks capped off an undefeated season with a 87-75 victory. The win marked South Carolina’s second title in three seasons.

TV Ratings: Men’s NCAA Final Ratings

Monday night’s championship game between UConn and Purdue on TBS/TNT averaged 14.82 million viewers, per Nielsen.

The men’s final was up 4% from last year’s championship featuring UConn and San Diego State on CBS.

UConn defeated Purdue by a score of 75-60 to win their second straight national championship. UConn is the first repeat champion since Florida won in 2006 and 2007.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
