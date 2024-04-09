College Basketball News and Rumors

Will UConn’s Dan Hurley Leave For Kentucky?

Dan Girolamo
Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley

After winning his second straight national title, will UConn’s Dan Hurley leave to become the next head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats?

After UConn’s 75-60 win over Purdue, Hurley was asked if he would return next season and not entertain offers from other schools, specifically Kentucky.

Hurley laughed at the question, joking that he “doesn’t think it’s a concern” and that his wife, Andrea, should be the one to answer.

“Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that’s going to take her further from New Jersey,” Hurley added (via Pete Thamel of ESPN). “I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can’t afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money.”

With a second National Championship, Hurley is now widely considered the best coach in college basketball. Last offseason, UConn rewarded Hurley with a six-year, $32.1 million contract extension through 2028-2029.

UConn athletic director David Benedict told ESPN that he expects to speak with Hurley and his agent about this contract sometime this offseason.

“We will move as quickly as it makes sense to move,” Benedict said to ESPN. “I mean, we’re not even an hour postgame. But yeah, we’ll look forward to having conversations, whether it be with Coach or his agent, and make sure we’re all in a good place.

Nate Oats Pulls Out Of Kentucky Job

Hurley becomes the second high-profile coach to pull his name out of the Kentucky job. Nate Oats released a statement on Monday stating that he will return as the head coach of Alabama.

“I am fully committed to this team and to this University,” Oats wrote on social media. “We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for The University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men’s basketball. Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach.”

After 15 seasons, John Calipari departed Kentucky to become the next head coach at Arkansas. With Hurley and Oats pulling out of contention, Kentucky will likely approach Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and Baylor’s Scott Drew.

Dan Girolamo

