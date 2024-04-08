Report: Kentucky’s John Calipari To Become Arkansas Head Coach

In a college basketball shocker, John Calipari is leaving Kentucky to become the next head coach at Arkansas, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported late Sunday night.

Kentucky’s John Calipari To Become Arkansas Head Coach

Sources: John Calipari is finalizing a five-year deal to become the next coach at Arkansas. The deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 8, 2024

Thamel’s report states that Calipari is signing a five-year deal worth “slightly less” than the $8.5 million he’s making at Kentucky. However, Calipari’s new contract includes incentives to surpass $8.5 million.

The deal is expected to be finalized on Monday.

Departing Kentucky for a rival SEC school is stunning, especially when Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart tweeted in March that Calipari would return as head coach in 2024.

Calipari’s friendship with John H. Tyson, the billionaire chairman of Tyson Foods and a prominent Arkansas booster, played into the decision to leave Kentucky.

Calipari replaces Eric Musselman, who took the head coaching position at USC last week. Kansas Tate’s Jerome Tang and Ole Miss’ Chris Beard were in the running to replace Musselman but ultimately stayed at their respective schools.

As we normally do at the end of every season, Coach Calipari and I have had conversations about the direction of our men’s basketball program and I can confirm that he will return for his 16th season as our head coach. — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) March 27, 2024

John Calipari’s Legacy At Kentucky

An absolute shell shocker in college basketball: John Calipari is the head coach at the University of Arkansas. Breaking down an insane turn of events: pic.twitter.com/lrsue7cdcT — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 8, 2024

Calipari leaves Kentucky after 15 seasons. Calipari left Memphis in 2009 to become Kentucky’s next head coach, replacing Billy Gillispie. In Calipari’s first three seasons, Kentucky went 102-14, culminating with a national title in 2012.

The Wildcats went to four Final Fours in Calipari’s first six seasons.

However, Kentucky has struggled mightily in the NCAA Tournament since reaching the Elite Eight in 2019. Kentucky lost to No. 15-seed Saint Peter’s in 2022 and No. 14-seed Oakland in 2024.

Calipari’s record at Kentucky is 410-123.

Had the Wildcats fired Calipari, the university would have had to pay him over $33 million. However, Kentucky does not owe Calipari any money for his departure to Arkansas.