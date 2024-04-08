College Basketball News and Rumors

Report: Kentucky’s John Calipari To Become Arkansas Head Coach

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari

In a college basketball shocker, John Calipari is leaving Kentucky to become the next head coach at Arkansas, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported late Sunday night.

Kentucky’s John Calipari To Become Arkansas Head Coach

Thamel’s report states that Calipari is signing a five-year deal worth “slightly less” than the $8.5 million he’s making at Kentucky. However, Calipari’s new contract includes incentives to surpass $8.5 million.

The deal is expected to be finalized on Monday.

Departing Kentucky for a rival SEC school is stunning, especially when Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart tweeted in March that Calipari would return as head coach in 2024.

Calipari’s friendship with John H. Tyson, the billionaire chairman of Tyson Foods and a prominent Arkansas booster, played into the decision to leave Kentucky.

Calipari replaces Eric Musselman, who took the head coaching position at USC last week. Kansas Tate’s Jerome Tang and Ole Miss’ Chris Beard were in the running to replace Musselman but ultimately stayed at their respective schools.

John Calipari’s Legacy At Kentucky

Calipari leaves Kentucky after 15 seasons. Calipari left Memphis in 2009 to become Kentucky’s next head coach, replacing Billy Gillispie. In Calipari’s first three seasons, Kentucky went 102-14, culminating with a national title in 2012.

The Wildcats went to four Final Fours in Calipari’s first six seasons.

However, Kentucky has struggled mightily in the NCAA Tournament since reaching the Elite Eight in 2019. Kentucky lost to No. 15-seed Saint Peter’s in 2022 and No. 14-seed Oakland in 2024.

Calipari’s record at Kentucky is 410-123.

Had the Wildcats fired Calipari, the university would have had to pay him over $33 million. However, Kentucky does not owe Calipari any money for his departure to Arkansas.

College Basketball News and Rumors
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
