College Basketball News and Rumors

NCAA March Madness 2024: Fans Watch Jack Gohlke, Oakland Golden Grizzlies Upset Blue Blood Kentucky Wildcats, Insist ‘We’re Not A Cinderella’

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
ou beats kentucky in ncaa tounry (1)

At the end of the post-game interview with CBS Sports, guard – and new national 3-point shooting sensation – Jack Gohlke hit his final shot:

“We’re not a Cinderalla.”

Standing next to Gohlke, long-time coach Greg Kempe raised his eyebrows after hearing the comment and walked away with a grin.

OK, so meet the new men’s college basketball blue bloods from Rochester, Mich: the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Horizon League champions utilized long-range shooting to upset the No. 3-seeded Kentucky Wildcats, 80-76, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

It was the Golden Grizzlies’ second tourney win in program history and first since a play-in victory in 2005. Oakland will experience its first Round of 32 matchup on Saturday versus the winner of N.C. State/Texas Tech.

“We’re going to enjoy about 45 minutes of this and then we are going to get ready,” said Kempe, who has coached Oakland since 1984. “We have a chance of lifetime. This isn’t the end of it.

We’re got more and the only way we’re going to win is to stay focused. We’re going to do that.”

X (Twitter) users reacted Thursday night to Gohlke hitting 10 3-pointers and teammate DQ Cole hitting a corner triple with 28 seconds left to seal the “March memory of a lifetime.” Players and fans from different regions turned their attention to the brewing upset …

Did Kentucky realize No. 14-seed Oakland would not be a first-round pushover? …

Not a Cinderella? Gohlke, a graduate transfer taking advantage of his COVID-19 waiver, is experiencing a storybook ending to his six-year career …

On Saturday, Gohlke hit 10 of 20 3-point attempts and finished with 32 points. His lone rebound came on Kentucky’s final missed shot and he dribbled out the clock …

The Golden Grizzlies, who entered the matchup as 13.5-point underdogs, led for the final 14:32. Kentucky coach John Calipari has not guided the Wildcats, who are the second-winningest program in NCAA history, out of the tournament’s opening weekend since 2019 …

Games like this make the NCAA tournament must-see TV …

Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard could be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He didnt’ play like Saturday, scoring his first basket with about six minutes left in the second half. He finished with three points on 1-for-5 shooting in 26 minutes …

Gohlke has attempted 335 shots this season. All but eight came from beyond the arc. The , the Horizon League’s Sixth Man of the Year award winner has compiled an NCAA-leading 131 made treys this season. Of course, his uniform number is 3 …

Oakland earned the program’s 14th Power Five win …

Kempe was asked how Oakland earned the upset. He motioned toward Gohlke: “This guy right here. He had no conscious. Just shoot it, baby. He’s the best. He proved it to the world tonight. We wanted Kentucky because they’re the best. We wanted this stage and the kids came through. When you have great kids with great character, that’s how you win close games.” …

The Golden Grizzlies became the 23rd 14 seed to earn a first-round win since the tourney expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Gohlke spoke of squad’s unity: “From the first day we got here in June, we just bonded. It’s a dream.” For others with broken brackets, it’s a different feeling, for sure …

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Kentucky Wildcats NCAA March Madness Oakland Golden Grizzlies X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
Dayton Flyers celebrate during the second half

March Madness 2024: Dayton Completes Epic Comeback To Beat Nevada

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles
Duke’s Caleb Foster Injured: Will He Play In NCAA Tournament?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
College Basketball News and Rumors
General view of the March Madness logo
Watch 2024 March Madness: Men’s First Round Schedule, Times
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness logos
March Madness 2024: Coaches Reveal Favorite Bands And Musical Artists
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 20 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15)
Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht Lead AP All-American Teams
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 19 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15)
Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr. Ruled Out For NCAA Tournament
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 19 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament
NCAA Men’s March Madness Bracket 2024: All 68 Teams Revealed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top