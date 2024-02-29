Team USA Basketball at 2024 Olympics: Who Will Be On Roster?

Team USA’s basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics is starting to take shape. A new report from Shams Charania in The Athletic states Team USA officials have zeroed in on seven players to make the 12-man roster.
Team USA Basketball at 2024 Olympics: Which Players Will Make Up the Core?
According to Charania, seven players are being targeted to represent Team USA this summer at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
- Devin Booker
- Stephen Curry
- Kevin Durant
- Joel Embiid
- Jrue Holiday
- LeBron James
- Jayson Tatum
All of these players will likely make the final roster, barring any injuries. Embiid, who has never played for Team USA, is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Embiid plans to return to the 76ers lineup before the end of the season and remains committed to playing for Team USA this summer, Charnia wrote.
Besides Emiid and Curry, the five other players have all won at least one Olympic gold medal as a member of Team USA.
Charnia’s report also mentions that Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton are under “strong consideration” for the Paris Games.
If those nine players make the team, that leaves three open spots for the 12-man roster. Expect one of these three spots to go to another big man like Bam Adebayo or Anthony Davis.
USA Basketball Player Pool For 2024 Olympics
The 41 players selected to the 2024 Men's National Team Player Pool have deep USA Basketball ties.
In January 2024, Team USA announced 41 finalists to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics.
- Bam Adebayo
- Jarrett Allen
- Paolo Banchero
- Desmond Bane
- Scottie Barnes
- Devin Booker
- Mikal Bridges
- Jaylen Brown
- Jalen Brunson
- Jimmy Butler
- Alex Caruso
- Stephen Curry
- Anthony Davis
- Kevin Durant
- Anthony Edwards
- Joel Embiid
- De’Aaron Fox
- Paul George
- Aaron Gordon
- Tyrese Haliburton
- James Harden
- Josh Hart
- Tyler Herro
- Jrue Holiday
- Chet Holmgren
- Brandon Ingram
- Kyrie Irving
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- LeBron James
- Cam Johnson
- Walker Kessler
- Kawhi Leonard
- Damian Lillard
- Donovan Mitchell
- Chris Paul
- Bobby Portis
- Austin Reaves
- Duncan Robinson
- Jayson Tatum
- Derrick White
- Trae Young
Steve Kerr will serve as head coach, with Mark Few, Tyronn Lue, and Erik Spoelstra as assistant coaches.
Team USA will announce its Paris roster during the NBA Playoffs, with a target date of late April or May. Training camp begins in early July.