Team USA Basketball at 2024 Olympics: Who Will Be On Roster?

Dan Girolamo
Team USA’s basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics is starting to take shape. A new report from Shams Charania in The Athletic states Team USA officials have zeroed in on seven players to make the 12-man roster.

Team USA Basketball at 2024 Olympics: Which Players Will Make Up the Core?

According to Charania, seven players are being targeted to represent Team USA this summer at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

  • Devin Booker
  • Stephen Curry
  • Kevin Durant
  • Joel Embiid
  • Jrue Holiday
  • LeBron James
  • Jayson Tatum

All of these players will likely make the final roster, barring any injuries. Embiid, who has never played for Team USA, is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Embiid plans to return to the 76ers lineup before the end of the season and remains committed to playing for Team USA this summer, Charnia wrote.

Besides Emiid and Curry, the five other players have all won at least one Olympic gold medal as a member of Team USA.

Charnia’s report also mentions that Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton are under “strong consideration” for the Paris Games.

If those nine players make the team, that leaves three open spots for the 12-man roster. Expect one of these three spots to go to another big man like Bam Adebayo or Anthony Davis.

USA Basketball Player Pool For 2024 Olympics

In January 2024, Team USA announced 41 finalists to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics.

  • Bam Adebayo
  • Jarrett Allen
  • Paolo Banchero
  • Desmond Bane
  • Scottie Barnes
  • Devin Booker
  • Mikal Bridges
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Jalen Brunson
  • Jimmy Butler
  • Alex Caruso
  • Stephen Curry
  • Anthony Davis
  • Kevin Durant
  • Anthony Edwards
  • Joel Embiid
  • De’Aaron Fox
  • Paul George
  • Aaron Gordon
  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • James Harden
  • Josh Hart
  • Tyler Herro
  • Jrue Holiday
  • Chet Holmgren
  • Brandon Ingram
  • Kyrie Irving
  • Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • LeBron James
  • Cam Johnson
  • Walker Kessler
  • Kawhi Leonard
  • Damian Lillard
  • Donovan Mitchell
  • Chris Paul
  • Bobby Portis
  • Austin Reaves
  • Duncan Robinson
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Derrick White
  • Trae Young

Steve Kerr will serve as head coach, with Mark Few, Tyronn Lue, and Erik Spoelstra as assistant coaches.

Team USA will announce its Paris roster during the NBA Playoffs, with a target date of late April or May. Training camp begins in early July.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
