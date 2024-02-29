Team USA Basketball at 2024 Olympics: Who Will Be On Roster?

Team USA’s basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics is starting to take shape. A new report from Shams Charania in The Athletic states Team USA officials have zeroed in on seven players to make the 12-man roster.

Team USA Basketball at 2024 Olympics: Which Players Will Make Up the Core?

Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker currently part of emerging Team USA core for 2024 Paris Olympic Games – full details at @TheAthletic with @joevardon: https://t.co/S84gHGQn4u — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2024

According to Charania, seven players are being targeted to represent Team USA this summer at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Devin Booker

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant

Joel Embiid

Jrue Holiday

LeBron James

Jayson Tatum

All of these players will likely make the final roster, barring any injuries. Embiid, who has never played for Team USA, is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Embiid plans to return to the 76ers lineup before the end of the season and remains committed to playing for Team USA this summer, Charnia wrote.

Besides Emiid and Curry, the five other players have all won at least one Olympic gold medal as a member of Team USA.

Charnia’s report also mentions that Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton are under “strong consideration” for the Paris Games.

If those nine players make the team, that leaves three open spots for the 12-man roster. Expect one of these three spots to go to another big man like Bam Adebayo or Anthony Davis.

USA Basketball Player Pool For 2024 Olympics

The 41 players selected to the 2024 Men's National Team Player Pool have deep USA Basketball ties. 🏅13 Olympians

🏆 22 World Cup participants

🥇 24 Senior National Team gold medals

🥇 18 Junior National Team gold medals See below for more on the Player Pool's experience ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gFE8uPjcEn — USA Basketball Communications (@USABcomms) January 23, 2024

In January 2024, Team USA announced 41 finalists to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics.

Bam Adebayo

Jarrett Allen

Paolo Banchero

Desmond Bane

Scottie Barnes

Devin Booker

Mikal Bridges

Jaylen Brown

Jalen Brunson

Jimmy Butler

Alex Caruso

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis

Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards

Joel Embiid

De’Aaron Fox

Paul George

Aaron Gordon

Tyrese Haliburton

James Harden

Josh Hart

Tyler Herro

Jrue Holiday

Chet Holmgren

Brandon Ingram

Kyrie Irving

Jaren Jackson Jr.

LeBron James

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

Donovan Mitchell

Chris Paul

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Duncan Robinson

Jayson Tatum

Derrick White

Trae Young

Steve Kerr will serve as head coach, with Mark Few, Tyronn Lue, and Erik Spoelstra as assistant coaches.

Team USA will announce its Paris roster during the NBA Playoffs, with a target date of late April or May. Training camp begins in early July.