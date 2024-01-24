NBA News and Rumors

USA Basketball Announces Player Pool For 2024 Olympics: Complete List

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Team USA watches the American flag raised during the national anthem

USA Basketball announced the 41-athlete player pool for the 2024 Men’s National Team. Which players are in consideration to represent USA Basketball at the 2024 Olympics? Below, we examine the 41 players being considered for the upcoming Olympics.

USA Basketball Announced Player Pool For 2024 Olympics

41 players will be fighting for 12 spots on the 2024 USA Men’s National Team, which will compete at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.

Headlining the list is Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who has not played in the Olympics since 2012. Other notable players include Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 7e6ers center Joel Embiid.

Below are the 41 finalists for the 2024 USA Men’s National Team.

  • Bam Adebayo
  • Jarrett Allen
  • Paolo Banchero
  • Desmond Bane
  • Scottie Barnes
  • Devin Booker
  • Mikal Bridges
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Jalen Brunson
  • Jimmy Butler
  • Alex Caruso
  • Stephen Curry
  • Anthony Davis
  • Kevin Durant
  • Anthony Edwards
  • Joel Embiid
  • De’Aaron Fox
  • Paul George
  • Aaron Gordon
  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • James Harden
  • Josh Hart
  • Tyler Herro
  • Jrue Holiday
  • Chet Holmgren
  • Brandon Ingram
  • Kyrie Irving
  • Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • LeBron James
  • Cam Johnson
  • Walker Kessler
  • Kawhi Leonard
  • Damian Lillard
  • Donovan Mitchell
  • Chris Paul
  • Bobby Portis
  • Austin Reaves
  • Duncan Robinson
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Derrick White
  • Trae Young

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will lead the 2024 USA Men’s National Team. Kerr’s assistants include Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

LeBron James Looking To Assemble “The Avengers” For 2024 Olympics

After Team USA’s disappointing fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Shams Charania reported that James was ready to commit to the 2024 Olympic Team and started to assemble his version of “The Avengers.”

James reportedly spoke to Curry, Durant, Anthony Davis, and Jayson Tatum about joining Team USA for the 2024 Summer Games.

Team USA will attempt to win their fifth consecutive Olympic gold in Paris this summer. With the Olympics starting on July 27, Team USA’s roster could be finalized as early as May.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Olympics
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin

Bucks Fire Adrian Griffin After 43 Games: Who Will Become Next Head Coach?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NBA News and Rumors
joel embiid scores 70 (1)
NBA Fans Watch Joel Embiid Score 70 points, Set Philadelphia 76ers’ Single-Game Scoring Record, Debate New Rule Affecting MVP Candidacy
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  9h
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons
Downtrodden Detroit Pistons Execute Mid-Season NBA Trade With Washington Wizards, Jettison Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, Picks For 2 Stretch Big Men
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 14 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons
How Do Bad-Shooting, Turnover-Prone Detroit Pistons Compare To NBA’s Roll-Over 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 29 2023
NBA News and Rumors
NBA In-Season Tournament TV Ratings Prove Adam Silver Is A Genius
NBA In-Season Tournament TV Ratings Prove Adam Silver Is A Genius
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Austin Reaves To Buy Riviera Country Club Membership With NBA Cup Bonus
Austin Reaves To Buy Riviera Country Club Membership With NBA Cup Bonus
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Austin Reaves Rigorer Shoe Deal Worth Over $10 Million
Austin Reaves Rigorer Shoe Deal Worth Over $10 Million
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top