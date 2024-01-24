USA Basketball announced the 41-athlete player pool for the 2024 Men’s National Team. Which players are in consideration to represent USA Basketball at the 2024 Olympics? Below, we examine the 41 players being considered for the upcoming Olympics.
USA Basketball Announced Player Pool For 2024 Olympics
The 41 players selected to the 2024 Men's National Team Player Pool have deep USA Basketball ties.
🏅13 Olympians
🏆 22 World Cup participants
🥇 24 Senior National Team gold medals
🥇 18 Junior National Team gold medals
41 players will be fighting for 12 spots on the 2024 USA Men’s National Team, which will compete at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.
Headlining the list is Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who has not played in the Olympics since 2012. Other notable players include Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 7e6ers center Joel Embiid.
Below are the 41 finalists for the 2024 USA Men’s National Team.
- Bam Adebayo
- Jarrett Allen
- Paolo Banchero
- Desmond Bane
- Scottie Barnes
- Devin Booker
- Mikal Bridges
- Jaylen Brown
- Jalen Brunson
- Jimmy Butler
- Alex Caruso
- Stephen Curry
- Anthony Davis
- Kevin Durant
- Anthony Edwards
- Joel Embiid
- De’Aaron Fox
- Paul George
- Aaron Gordon
- Tyrese Haliburton
- James Harden
- Josh Hart
- Tyler Herro
- Jrue Holiday
- Chet Holmgren
- Brandon Ingram
- Kyrie Irving
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- LeBron James
- Cam Johnson
- Walker Kessler
- Kawhi Leonard
- Damian Lillard
- Donovan Mitchell
- Chris Paul
- Bobby Portis
- Austin Reaves
- Duncan Robinson
- Jayson Tatum
- Derrick White
- Trae Young
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will lead the 2024 USA Men’s National Team. Kerr’s assistants include Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.
LeBron James Looking To Assemble “The Avengers” For 2024 Olympics
Sources: LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics and is spearheading group of future Hall of Famers – including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant – prepared to commit.
After Team USA’s disappointing fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Shams Charania reported that James was ready to commit to the 2024 Olympic Team and started to assemble his version of “The Avengers.”
James reportedly spoke to Curry, Durant, Anthony Davis, and Jayson Tatum about joining Team USA for the 2024 Summer Games.
Team USA will attempt to win their fifth consecutive Olympic gold in Paris this summer. With the Olympics starting on July 27, Team USA’s roster could be finalized as early as May.