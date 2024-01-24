USA Basketball announced the 41-athlete player pool for the 2024 Men’s National Team. Which players are in consideration to represent USA Basketball at the 2024 Olympics? Below, we examine the 41 players being considered for the upcoming Olympics.

USA Basketball Announced Player Pool For 2024 Olympics

The 41 players selected to the 2024 Men's National Team Player Pool have deep USA Basketball ties. 🏅13 Olympians

🏆 22 World Cup participants

🥇 24 Senior National Team gold medals

🥇 18 Junior National Team gold medals

41 players will be fighting for 12 spots on the 2024 USA Men’s National Team, which will compete at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.

Headlining the list is Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who has not played in the Olympics since 2012. Other notable players include Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 7e6ers center Joel Embiid.

Below are the 41 finalists for the 2024 USA Men’s National Team.

Bam Adebayo

Jarrett Allen

Paolo Banchero

Desmond Bane

Scottie Barnes

Devin Booker

Mikal Bridges

Jaylen Brown

Jalen Brunson

Jimmy Butler

Alex Caruso

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis

Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards

Joel Embiid

De’Aaron Fox

Paul George

Aaron Gordon

Tyrese Haliburton

James Harden

Josh Hart

Tyler Herro

Jrue Holiday

Chet Holmgren

Brandon Ingram

Kyrie Irving

Jaren Jackson Jr.

LeBron James

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

Donovan Mitchell

Chris Paul

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Duncan Robinson

Jayson Tatum

Derrick White

Trae Young

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will lead the 2024 USA Men’s National Team. Kerr’s assistants include Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

LeBron James Looking To Assemble “The Avengers” For 2024 Olympics

Sources: LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics and is spearheading group of future Hall of Famers – including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant – prepared to commit.

After Team USA’s disappointing fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Shams Charania reported that James was ready to commit to the 2024 Olympic Team and started to assemble his version of “The Avengers.”

James reportedly spoke to Curry, Durant, Anthony Davis, and Jayson Tatum about joining Team USA for the 2024 Summer Games.

Team USA will attempt to win their fifth consecutive Olympic gold in Paris this summer. With the Olympics starting on July 27, Team USA’s roster could be finalized as early as May.