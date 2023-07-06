NBA News and Rumors

USA Basketball Announces Roster For 2023 FIBA World Cup

Dan Girolamo
USA Basketball unveiled the USA Basketball Men’s National Team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will be held from August 25 – September 10 in the Philippines, Okinawa, and Indonesia.

Team USA Bringing A Young Roster To FIBA World Cup

The 2023 USA Men’s National Team is a younger roster headlined by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, and the NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr.

“On behalf of USA Basketball, I’m thrilled to introduce the 2023 USA Men’s National Team, which features some of basketball’s brightest talent,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director. “We are excited for the challenges ahead and look forward to the opportunity to compete at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup. I am confident that working together, and under the leadership of our outstanding coaching staff, this team will proudly represent the United States this summer in Manila.”

2023 USA Men’s National Team

  • Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic
  • Mikal Bridges – Brooklyn Nets
  • Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks
  • Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers
  • Josh Hart – New York Knicks
  • Brandon Ingram – New Orleans Pelicans
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. – Memphis Grizzlies
  • Cameron Johnson – Brooklyn Nets
  • Walker Kessler – Utah Jazz
  • Bobby Portis – Milwaukee Bucks
  • Austin Reaves – Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will serve as Team USA’s head coach. Assisting Kerr will be Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Team USA Looking To Win For First Time In Almost A Decade

Team USA last won this event in 2014, defeating Serbia in the championship game.

However, the Americans struggled at the last event in 2019. After going undefeated in the first and second rounds, Team USA was upset by France in the first game of the final round. It ended the Americans’ 58-game winning streak in FIBA and Olympic competitions.

The Americans proceeded to lose the next game to Serbia. Team USA defeated Poland in their final game to finish in seventh place.

Team USA will start Group C alongside New Zealand, Greece, and Jordan. The Americans opening game will be against New Zealand on August 26.

