Wolves’ Chris Finch Needs Surgery: Will He Return To Coach?

Minnesota’s Chris Finch injured his right patellar tendon in the Timberwolves’ Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Will the Wolves head coach return to the sidelines for the Western Conference Semifinals?

Wolves’ Chris Finch Needs Surgery

In early stages of rehab, surgery will require Finch’s right leg to be immobilized in a brace. If Finch isn’t able to park on sidelines to start series, assistant Micah Nori will coach Game 1 – with Finch likely communicating to the bench from the locker room, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 30, 2024

According to ESPN, Finch will have surgery on his right patellar tendon on Wednesday.

Finch suffered the injury in the waning moments of Minnesota’s series-clinching 122-116 win over the Phoenix Suns this past Sunday.

Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. collided with Finch on the sidelines, which caused the coach to collapse. Finch needed assistance off the court and did not finish the game on the sidelines. Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori served as the interim head coach for the final minute.

It is unknown if Finch will be on the sidelines for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

Finch’s injury requires a brace that will keep his right leg immobilized. The ESPN report stated that Nori will coach Game 1 on the sidelines if Finch can’t go. However, Finch can communicate with the bench from the locker room.

The Timberwolves travel to Denver on Friday.

Timberwolves Will Play Nuggets In Conference Semis

Ant in Playoffs Round 1: ▪️31.0 PPG

▪️8.0 RPG

▪️6.3 APG

▪️51% FG

▪️44% 3PT

▪️84% FT pic.twitter.com/SfcXVnwkYO — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 30, 2024

After the Timberwolves’ regular-season record (56-26) in franchise history, Minnesota made quick work of the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Minnesota’s 4-0 sweep was their first playoff series victory since the 2004 playoffs.

Minnesota, the No. 3 seed, will play the No. 2 Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. The two teams met in the opening round of the 2023 playoffs, with Denver winning the series 4-1.