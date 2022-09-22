Amon-Ra St. Brown Ties NFL Record in Week Two

Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions has been considered a fantasy sleeper coming into the season and for good reason. The USC product came alive at the end of last season solidifying himself as a vital part of Detroit’s receiving core going forward. So far this year, he has picked up right where he left off. He currently is tied for second in the league for receiving touchdowns with three and 10th in terms of receiving yards with 180.

He shined in Detroit’s first win of the season against the Washington Commanders. In that game, he finished with nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. However, St. Brown also clinched a magnificent milestone in the win that is going severely overlooked. St. Brown tied an NFL record. A feat that has only been done by two other wide receivers in NFL history which are Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Ties NFL Receiving Record

In the win over the Commanders, St. Brown joined the ranks of elite company. As alluded to already, he joined Michael Thomas and Antonio Brown as the only receivers to have eight straight games with at least eight catches. He is quickly becoming Jared Goff’s favorite target, an impressive feat considering he is competing with the likes of T.J. Hockenson and D.J. Chark for targets. On top of tying an impressive receiving record, Amon-Ra St. Brown is also currently fourth in receptions with 17. He is also tied for third in targets to start the season according to Pro Football Focus.

Other impressive stats include 10.6 yards per reception and has even done some work on the ground already. When running the ball, he has two carries that have gone for 68 yards which have resulted in 34 yards per attempt. These chunk plays have added another wrinkle into Detroit’s offense. As a result, expect more creative plays getting St. Brown involved going forward. With all of this in mind, do not be surprised to see another great game from Amon-Ra St. Brown. Especially in week three against the division rival Minnesota Vikings which could result in more records being tied or even broken.

St. Brown’s Projection Going Forward

If Amon Ra-St. Brown continues to be this productive, then his name will start to be involved in many more top-10 receiver conversations. The fourth-round pick continues to prove his doubters wrong. Not to mention, he is clearly starting to get more of a rapport with the quarterback, Jared Goff. The Lions are still a team in the middle of a rebuild, however, things are looking up. Amon-Ra St. Brown is spearheading this effort and needs to be a pillar of Detroit’s future. Expect Goff to continue to target St. Brown five to seven times per game. With that being said, St. Brown should have many more 90 to 100-yard games this season. As a result, he will also remain one of the league leaders in receptions. With all of this in mind, St. Brown is well on his way to becoming a top-10 wide receiver.