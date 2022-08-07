Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For The Upcoming Season

The NFL preseason is finally here. With that comes another exciting time of year. The fantasy football season. Each year, millions of people try to win their league by finding the one diamond in the rough who will break out that year. With this in mind, we take a look and break down five fantasy football sleepers for this upcoming NFL season. Without further adieu, let’s get to the ranking.

Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For This Season

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown started bursting onto the scene at the end of last season. He was one of the few bright spots for the lowly Lions. St. Brown should get even more reps this season after his breakout performance at the end of last year. Despite limited time at the start of last season, he still finished with 912 yards, 90 receptions, and five touchdowns. Expect him to have the first 1,000-yard season of his career and become a solid fantasy player.

4. Gabriel Davis

Gabriel Davis made his mark in the infamous divisional game last postseason. While Stefon Diggs is the clear number one option for the Josh Allen-led Bills offense, Davis has solidified himself as a reliable second option after being the third wide receiver on Buffalo’s depth chart. In the divisional game against Kansas City, Davis caught four touchdowns for 201 yards. This onslaught was Davis’ breakout performance which made him both a cornerstone for Buffalo’s future and someone fantasy owners should keep their eyes on this season.

3. Cam Akers

After missing most of last season, the Rams running back is hungry for a bounce-back season. He will add another dimension to an already lethal Rams team that won the Super Bowl last season. Akers will take some of the pressure off of Matthew Stafford and keep defenses guessing allowing Los Angeles to have another great offense this year. The talent and potential are there in Akers and fantasy owners should capitalize on it.

2. Tony Pollard

With Ezekial Elliot aging, Tony Pollard should start getting more reps with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite Dallas’ aging offensive line, they are still good enough to spearhead a top-rushing attack. With Tony Pollard coming into his prime, the Cowboys have a good insurance policy for Elliot. Last year, he had a career year with the first 1,000-yard season of his young career. If fantasy owners need a backup half-back on their team, especially if they already have Elliot, then Pollard would be a good choice.

1. Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. was able to notch the first 1,000-yard season of his career last year. With him still remaining the only consistent receiving threat on Indianapolis, he should replicate this feat this season, especially with an experienced quarterback in Matt Ryan throwing him the ball. Pittman is entering just his third season, so he should be entering the prime of his career. Fantasy owners should take advantage of this and take him if the top-tier wide receivers are off the board after they have drafted their running backs.