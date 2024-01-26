NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their expert picks and predictions for the 2024 NFL championship games of the 2023 season. The two conference championship games are featured here.

NFL.com 2024 NFL Championship Games Expert Picks and Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Following the AFC title game, the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Ravens (-4)

Ali is the only staff member on the NFL.com panel who’s picking the Kansas City Chiefs to upset the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Although Brooke has Baltimore winning, she has the Chiefs covering the spread. “Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson for a spot in the Super Bowl. Does it get better than this?!” she wrote. “Certainly not after the last five months. The Ravens have steamrolled their way to the conference championship, thanks to a combination of MVP-caliber play from Jackson and a No. 1 scoring defense that has suffocated even the most elite offenses. The Chiefs’ road hasn’t been quite as smooth, but they’re here. And it’d be downright irresponsible to completely count out Patrick Mahomes. … Lamar has moved the ball with ease via his arm and legs. “I love his connection with rookie Zay Flowers, whose rapport with Jackson has only improved throughout the season, and it helps that the quarterback is likely to have Mark Andrews (Jackson’s favorite target from 2022) back in action. “Building a lead early before riding the league’s top-ranked run game could be critical for Baltimore, knowing Kansas City has allowed a mere seven points per game in the second half of contests this season (including playoffs). “This game will be dictated by these two all-world quarterbacks, but the defense that makes the most plays — and wins the turnover battle — will have earned a trip to The Strip. Based on what I’ve seen from Baltimore’s D over the last month-plus, I can’t not lean the Ravens’ way.” Ali’s final score is 23-20, Chiefs. Brooke has the Ravens winning 26-24. Bet on Ravens (-4)

49ers (-7)

Furthermore, the entire NFL.com panel has the San Francisco 49ers winning at home against the Detroit Lions this Sunday night. “Uncertainty about 49ers WR Deebo Samuel looms over the game,” Dan wrote.

“Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that his star receiver is ‘feeling better’ since sustaining a shoulder injury in the Divisional Round, but as of this writing, it’s not clear he’ll be able to play.

“If he can’t go, suddenly the NFC title bout feels much closer to a toss-up. In 13 Brock Purdy starts with a healthy Samuel this season, the 49ers went 12-1 and averaged 32.3 points per game. Purdy had a completion rate of 71.1 percent with a TD-to-INT ratio of 28:6 in those contests.

“In the four Purdy starts where Samuel played 10 snaps or fewer, San Francisco went 1-3 — with last week’s win over Green Bay the lone victory — and posted just 18.8 points per game. Purdy had a 61.4 completion percentage with a TD-to-INT ratio of 4:5 sans Samuel. The Deebo Factor is real and his status bears monitoring.

“With or without Samuel against Detroit, which has one of the worst pass defenses in the league, the 49ers’ pass rush could end up being the decisive force. San Francisco’s defense generated the second-most pressures in the NFL in 2023. That’s not great news for the Lions. “The two teams Detroit has defeated this postseason ranked 15th and 19th in that category. … If allowed to stay on schedule, Goff has what it takes to lead Detroit to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. Nick Bosa and Co. have the potential to be the obstacle that proves insurmountable, though.

Dan’s final score is 28-24, Niners.

Gennaro has the 49ers winning 31-27.

For all of the picks ahead of the 2024 NFL conference championship games, go to NFL.com. More expert picks and predictions for the conference championships are on the main page.