NBC Sports NFL analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms of ProFootballTalk have released their expert picks and predictions for the 2024 NFL conference championship games of the 2023 season. The two conference championship games are featured here.

Check out NBC Sports’ 2024 NFL conference championship game picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NBC Sports 2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks and Predictions

NBC Sports NFL analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms of ProFootballTalk published their expert picks and predictions for the two conference championship games of the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL conference championship doubleheader is this Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game is at 3 p.m. ET. The Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Last weekend, Florio went 4-0 straight up and 3-1 against the spread. He is 7-3 straight up and against the spread in the postseason.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Ravens (-4)

Florio and Simms have different Super Bowl LVIII matchups. “We’re witnessing history with Patrick Mahomes. Six straight AFC Championships. Three Super Bowl appearances,” Florio wrote. “For the first time, they’ll play for a Super Bowl berth on the road. Mahomes is very aware of his legacy, and of his competition with Tom Brady for career championships. “While the Ravens are good enough to win, the Chiefs have a knack for keeping games like this close — and ultimately stealing them. Besides, I picked the Chiefs to make the Super Bowl before the season started. I can’t bail on them now. “Simms, who also picked the Chiefs before the season began, thinks the Ravens will hold serve at home, with inevitable MVP Lamar Jackson carrying the day for the home team.” Florio has the Chiefs winning 30-27 over the Ravens. Meanwhile, Simms is picking Baltimore to win 24-20. Other 2024 NFL conference championship expert picks are on the main page. Bet on Ravens (-4)

49ers (-7)

Although Florio and Simms disagreed on the AFC side, both NBC Sports NFL analysts picked the San Francisco 49ers to handle business at home against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

“Simms and I both picked the 49ers to get to the Super Bowl before the season started, and we’re not wavering now. I think the Lions will cover; Simms doesn’t.

“The Lions are good enough to win this one, especially if Brock Purdy has another bad day. But the weather should cooperate, and Purdy should be able to solve a secondary that is far from the primary strength of the Lions.

“The Lions, I think, will score points and keep it close. But the Super Bowl will have to wait another year for the Lions.”

Florio has the 49ers winning 24-21 over Detroit.

Simms’ final score is 30-20, Niners.

For prop bets ahead of the 2024 NFL conference championship games, go to the NBC Sports site. More expert picks and predictions for the NFL conference title games are on the main page. View the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.