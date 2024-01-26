The Athletic NFL analyst Vic Tafur has released his expert picks and predictions for this weekend’s 2024 NFL conference championship games of the 2023 season. The two conference championship games are featured here.

The Athletic NFL staff writer Vic Tafur published his expert picks and predictions for the two conference championship games of the 2023 NFL season. He is 5-5 against the spread and 2-2 on best bets this postseason.

The NFL conference championship doubleheader is Sunday. Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game is at 3 p.m. ET. The Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Ravens (-4)

Tafur has the Baltimore Ravens winning at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC Championship. “Well, we bet against Patrick Mahomes again last week. I don’t know if that’s the definition of insanity or stupidity,” he wrote. “While he is arguably the greatest quarterback ever, we lost because the Buffalo Bills, already thin, kept having linebackers drop like flies. That, plus a puzzling fake punt, a missed Josh Allen throw into the end zone, a Stefon Diggs drop and a missed field goal. “Though the Chiefs won by 3 points, they likely lost Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney to a pectoral injury. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and is doubtful for Sunday, a big loss against a tough Ravens defense. “Despite not recording a sack in the divisional-round win over the Houston Texans, the Ravens pressured C.J. Stroud on 48.6 percent of his dropbacks last week, the second-highest rate by any team in a game this postseason. The Ravens have a much more complete team than the Chiefs, and they are at home. “The Chiefs receivers, meanwhile, have been disappointing — that is, until Marquez Valdes-Scantling made two ridiculous catches last week. That’s rarer than a lunar eclipse. “So, yeah, we’re going against Mahomes in the playoffs again. The third time is the charm. If he makes it to the Super Bowl this year, with this team, the AFC will never be able to stop him.” Other 2024 NFL conference championship expert picks are on the main page. Bet on Ravens (-4)

49ers (-7)

Furthermore, The Athletic NFL staff writer has the San Francisco 49ers advancing to Super Bowl LVIII. “We looked up some numbers for you, but we are going with our gut on this one. When the 49ers didn’t play well on either offense or defense and still beat the Packers last week, we immediately thought the 49ers just won the Super Bowl,” he wrote.

“They have the most talent of any team left, and the weather won’t be a factor the rest of the way. The Lions are playing with a lot of confidence, but there are three problems: One, the 49ers know how to play defense against hometown kid and former division rival Jared Goff.

“Goff has more career touchdown passes against the 49ers than any other opponent (17) but he’s lost five straight meetings and has completed less than 60 percent of his passes in those five losses. (The Lions have a very good offensive line, but I think Nick Bosa and Chase Young bounce back and make Goff very uncomfortable.)

“Two, the Lions love to use motion to manipulate defensive coverages, but the 49ers have allowed the NFL’s third-lowest passer rating on plays with pre-snap motion this season (79.3).

“Three, the biggest weakness of the four remaining teams is the Lions secondary. I am not even sure the 49ers need Deebo Samuel this week, but he is probably going to try and play with his banged-up shoulder.

“I don’t think this one is going to be close.”

