CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his expert picks and predictions for the 2024 NFL conference championship games of the 2023 season.

CBS Sports NFL analyst Pete Prisco published his expert picks and predictions for the two conference championship games of the 2023 NFL season scheduled for this weekend. Both matchups are this Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game is set for 3 p.m. ET. After the AFC title game, the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Ravens (-4)

Prisco predicts the Kansas City Chiefs will upset the Baltimore Ravens on the road at M&T Bank Stadium. He expects Baltimore to cover the spread. “This is Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes, the likely MVP this season for a second time against a guy who has won two already,” he wrote. “The difference is Mahomes has Super Bowl rings, while Jackson is just trying to get there. The Chiefs won a tough road game at Buffalo on Sunday, but the defense had some issues with the Buffalo run game. If that’s a problem against Jackson and the Ravens, it will be a long day. Jackson will run it, but he will hit shots off it. “I think that Chiefs defense will play better this week, which will force Jackson to win it with his legs but mostly his right arm. He is more than capable. “As for Mahomes, he will be facing a defense that throws a lot of looks at a quarterback. But he’s seen them all — and had success against them all. I think he will be patient here as the Chiefs run it and he takes his shots off the run. The Chiefs did a nice job in protection last week, and that will carry over, thanks to the run game. “Look for both quarterbacks to play well, but I think the postseason experience for Mahomes will shine through. Look for the Chiefs to advance to another Super Bowl as Mahomes has some late-game magic to win it.” Prisco’s final score is 28-26, Chiefs. Other 2024 NFL conference championship expert picks are on the main page. Bet on Ravens (-4)

Lions (+7)

Moreover, the CBS Sports NFL writer has the San Francisco 49ers winning at home against the Detroit Lions. Of course, Kapadia thinks the Lions will cover the spread.

“The Lions come into this game facing a steep challenge against the NFC’s best team. But the Lions have the offense to keep up with the 49ers, who should have success against the Lions defense,” he wrote.

“I think the key to beating the 49ers is to block them up front and take shots at a so-so secondary. That’s what the Packers did last week, which is what the Lions will do in this one.

“They have to stay out of third-and-long situations, which means throwing on early downs, which coordinator Ben Johnson loves to do. I think they will look to take advantage of a strength.

“The problem is the Lions have issues on defense, especially at corner. While Brock Purdy didn’t play that great last week, he is capable of getting hot and lighting up this Lions secondary.

“This has all the makings of a shootout in my mind. I think Jared Goff will play well for the Lions, but in the end, it will be the 49ers heading to the Super Bowl. It just won’t be easy.”

Prisco’s final score is 34-31, 49ers.

