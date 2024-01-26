Sporting News NFL writer Bill Bender has released his expert picks and predictions for the 2024 NFL conference championship games of the 2023 season. The two conference championship games are featured here.

Check out the Sporting News writer’s 2024 NFL conference championship game picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sporting News 2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports NFL analyst Pete Prisco published his expert picks and predictions for the two conference championship games of the 2023 NFL season scheduled for this weekend. Both matchups are this Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game is set for 3 p.m. ET. Following the AFC title game, the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Chiefs (+4)

Bender has the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Baltimore Ravens on the road at M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday. However, he believes the Chiefs will cover the 4-point spread. “This marks the fifth head-to-head meeting between the Chiefs and Ravens with Jackson and Mahomes as the starting quarterbacks,” he wrote. “Baltimore is 1-3 in those games, and Jackson has a 56.2-percent completion percentage with four TDs and two interceptions in those games. Jackson, however, is playing at a presumed-MVP level, which he showed against the Texans. “Can Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo keep Jackson in contain with linebackers Drue Tranquill and Nick Bolton? Chris Jones is a game-changer on the interior for the Chiefs, and Baltimore needs to generate an inside running game with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. “Baltimore allowed more than 24 points in two games this season. Kansas City allowed more than 24 points in one game this season. That will be the magic number for the winner, and this is the Ravens’ best chance to knock out the best team in the AFC. “The Chiefs are 9-3-1 ATS as an underdog during this six-year run. The Ravens are 6-0 ATS and 6-0 S/U when favored by four points or less this season. “Mahomes just continues to find ways to get it done in the postseason. That said, the Ravens were our pick when the playoffs started. We’ll stick with it knowing the Chiefs can blow that plan up.” Bender’s final score is 27-24, Ravens. Other 2024 NFL conference championship expert picks are on the main page. Bet on Chiefs (+4)

Lions (+7)

Furthermore, the Ringer NFL writer has quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers winning at home over the Detroit Lions. Bender expects Detroit to cover the 7-point spread. So, think about taking the points.

“Why does Samuel’s shoulder injury loom so large? He suffered a similar injury in Week 6 against Cleveland, and he missed two games after that,” he wrote.

“The 49ers were 0-3 in that stretch, and Purdy posted just three TDs and five INTs while completing a modest 62.5 percent of his passes during that span.

“It would have a profound effect on the passing attack if Samuel was out. Samuel had nine catches for 189 yards and a TD in the 49ers’ 41-33 victory against Detroit last season.

“The X-factor for Detroit is Jahmyr Gibbs, who averages 11.4 yards per touch in the postseason and is a mismatch in space. How much will Detroit feed Gibbs? Can he match the production of McCaffrey? That could tilt the matchup in favor of Detroit.

“Detroit has not had a turnover in two postseason games after having an even turnover margin this season. The 49ers were +2 against the Packers and +12 for the season. One or two turnovers in this matchup could be the difference.

“The Lions are the best team against the spread this season at 13-6. Detroit is 2-1 ATS and 1-2 S/U as an underdog this season, and those games were against the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Ravens. San Francisco is 4-0 ATS and 4-0 S/U when favored by four points or less. This should be a classic — and Samuel’s status is huge — but we’ll stick with the home team.”

Bender’s final score is 31-28, Niners.

For prop bets ahead of the 2024 NFL conference championship games, go to the site. More expert picks and predictions for the NFL conference title games are on the main page. Feel free to view the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.