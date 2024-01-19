NBC Sports NFL Divisional Round 2024 Expert Picks & Predictions

NBC Sports NFL analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms of ProFootballTalk have published their 2024 NFL Divisional Round expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three playoff games of the 2023 NFL season are featured here.

Check out the 2024 NFL Divisional Round picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NBC Sports 2024 NFL Divisional Round Expert Picks and Predictions

NBC Sports NFL analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms of ProFootballTalk have released their expert picks and predictions for three NFL Divisional Round matchups of the 2023 season.

First off, the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. ET this Sunday night.

For NFL betting advice, check out our NFL betting guide.

Ravens (-9.5)

Both Florio and Simms have the Baltimore Ravens winning at home over the Houston Texans this Saturday. Though, Simms believes Baltimore will win and cover the spread.

“While defense will do a better job of slowing down the opposing offense? The Ravens need to figure out how to rattle C.J. Stroud,” Florio wrote.

“The Texans need to contain Lamar Jackson. The 25-9 win by Baltimore over Houston back in Week 1 was far closer than the score suggested. For me, 9.5 is too much.”

Florio has the Ravens winning 30-23.

Simms’ final score is 27-17, Baltimore.

Other 2024 NFL Divisional Round expert picks are on the main page.

Lions (-6.5)

Furthermore, both NBC Sports NFL analysts have the Detroit Lions defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay is 7-2 in its last nine road matchups with Detroit. The Lions are 7-1 in their past eight home games as well.

“I love a good story. Both teams have given us a great story. The Bucs will be an even better story, if they can pull off the upset,” Florio wrote. “I won’t be upset if they do, but I can’t pick against the Lions given the potency of their home-field advantage.”

Florio’s final score is 24-13, Lions.

Simms has Detroit winning 27-24.

Bills (-2.5)

This is the only divisional round game with different predictions here. Florio has the Kansas City Chiefs upsetting the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night. However, Simms thinks quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills will steal one from the reigning Super Bowl champs.

“It’s the latest postseason meeting in the closest thing the NFL currently has to Brady vs. Manning. The Bills have been a great story, but plenty of great stories fall short of ultimately glory,” Florio wrote. “Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in playoff mode. He’s playing like he won’t be denied.”

Florio’s pick is Chiefs, 30-27.

Simms is taking Buffalo to win 28-24.

For all of the NBC Sports NFL Divisional Round picks, go to the site. More NFL Divisional Round expert picks are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.