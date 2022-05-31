Amon-Ra St. Brown: Poised For A Breakout Year

Amon-Ra St. Brown burst onto the scene at the end of the NFL regular season last year. The Detroit Lions slot receiver was one of the few bright spots for the Detroit Lions after they finished with the second-worst record in the league. Say what you will about Detroit, they still have some great players on their roster that could potentially make them competent in the near to mid future. One of those players is most definitely Amon-Ra St. Brown especially after finishing as one of the most productive receivers last season. With all of this in mind, be on the lookout for St. Brown to have a breakout year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Due For a Breakout Season

St. Brown: His Second Half Last Year

During his rookie season, Amon-Ra St. Brown had 119 targets. Remember, he did not receive a large role until later on in the season due to injuries sustained on an already-reeling Detroit Lions squad. He also finished with 90 receptions and still almost had a 1,000 yard season with 912 yards. With Jared Goff as his quarterback, these numbers should really jump off the charts to those looking at his productivity. During the last five regular season games, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored four of his five total touchdowns and also went over 100 receiving yards in the last two games. Even if the numbers don’t convince you, then just watch the highlights, the man knows how to get open and as crafty of a young wide receiver as the league has as of right now. With a year of experience under his belt now, expect St. Brown to just get better this coming season.

Predictions For Next Season

With D.J. Chark now on the team, teams will be focusing the majority of their defensive efforts on him. Remember, Chark was a lethal target in his years with the Jacksonville Jaguars when healthy, including a 1,008 yard year in 2019. As a result, it will open up more opportunities for Amon-Ra St. Brown, especially since the opponents also still have to worry about T.J. Hockenson, a top-10 tight end as well. With that in mind, I predict an easy 1,000 yard season for St. Brown with him becoming Jared Goff’s second favorite target behind T.J. Hockenson. Not to mention, he should easily get anywhere between 20-25 touchdowns. The Detroit Lions have now seen what he is capable of after the last five regular season games last season, so now more plays will be called for the slot receiver. Amon-Ra St. Brown will solidify himself as a top-30 wide receiver in the league easily next season will all of this in mind.