Brock Boeser, Elias Lindholm shine in Canucks win over the Predators

The Vancouver Canucks recorded an unexpected come from behind 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. Down 3-1 with two minutes and 49 seconds left in the third period, the Canucks scored late in regulation twice, and then won it in overtime. The catalysts for the Canucks on Sunday were right winger Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota, who had a hat trick, and center Elias Lindholm of Boden, Sweden, who scored the overtime winner. With the win, the Canucks head back to Vancouver leading the Western Conference first round playoff series three games to one.

How and When did Boeser get his hat trick?

All three of Boeser’s goals came even strength. He opened the scoring at 2:55 of the first period from center J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio and defenseman Carson Soucy of Viking, Alberta. Boeser then pulled the Canucks to within a goal (3-2 Nashville) with two minutes and 49 seconds left in the third period from Lindholm and Miller, and then tied the game at three with eight seconds left in the third period into an empty net. Elias Pettersson of Sundsvall, Sweden and Miller picked up the assists.

Lindholm’s OT winner

Lindholm registered his first Stanley Cup playoff overtime winner. It came from right winger Conor Garland of Scituate, Massachusetts, and Dakota Joshua of Dearborn, Michigan to break a 3-3 deadlock at 1:02 of the extra period.

Boeser’s seventh career NHL hat trick

Boeser notched his seventh career NHL hat trick and first career playoff hat trick on Sunday. He previously scored thrice on November 4, 2017, in a 4-2 Canucks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, on December 9, 2018, in a 6-1 Canucks win over the St. Louis Blues, on October 30, 2019 in a 5-3 Canucks win over the Los Angeles Kings, on October 11, 2023 in an 8-1 Canucks win over the Edmonton Oilers, on December 12, 2023, in a 4-1 Canucks win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, and on January 27, 2024 in a 5-4 Canucks overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. In the Canucks win over the Oilers, Boeser actually scored four times.