NHL News and Rumors

Brock Boeser, Elias Lindholm shine in Canucks win over the Predators

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks recorded an unexpected come from behind 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. Down 3-1 with two minutes and 49 seconds left in the third period, the Canucks scored late in regulation twice, and then won it in overtime. The catalysts for the Canucks on Sunday were right winger Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota, who had a hat trick, and center Elias Lindholm of Boden, Sweden, who scored the overtime winner. With the win, the Canucks head back to Vancouver leading the Western Conference first round playoff series three games to one.

How and When did Boeser get his hat trick?

All three of Boeser’s goals came even strength. He opened the scoring at 2:55 of the first period from center J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio and defenseman Carson Soucy of Viking, Alberta. Boeser then pulled the Canucks to within a goal (3-2 Nashville) with two minutes and 49 seconds left in the third period from Lindholm and Miller, and then tied the game at three with eight seconds left in the third period into an empty net. Elias Pettersson of Sundsvall, Sweden and Miller picked up the assists.

Lindholm’s OT winner

Lindholm registered his first Stanley Cup playoff overtime winner. It came from right winger Conor Garland of Scituate, Massachusetts, and Dakota Joshua of Dearborn, Michigan to break a 3-3 deadlock at 1:02 of the extra period.

Boeser’s seventh career NHL hat trick

Boeser notched his seventh career NHL hat trick and first career playoff hat trick on Sunday. He previously scored thrice on November 4, 2017, in a 4-2 Canucks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, on December 9, 2018, in a 6-1 Canucks win over the St. Louis Blues, on October 30, 2019 in a 5-3 Canucks win over the Los Angeles Kings, on October 11, 2023 in an 8-1 Canucks win over the Edmonton Oilers, on December 12, 2023, in a 4-1 Canucks win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, and on January 27, 2024 in a 5-4 Canucks overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. In the Canucks win over the Oilers, Boeser actually scored four times.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

NY Rangers knockout the Capitals in the first round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18159525_168396541_lowres-2
Valeri Nichushkin records his first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23099312_168396541_lowres-2
Hurricanes and Panthers take commanding 3-0 series leads
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 26 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
Anze Kopitar records third career NHL playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 25 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22740649_168396541_lowres-2
Sharks fire head coach David Quinn
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 25 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
X reacts to Sergei Bobrovsky save
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 24 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_20604593_168396541_lowres-2
Hurricanes score fastest two goals in playoff franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 23 2024
More News
Arrow to top