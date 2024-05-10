The New York Rangers have the 3-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Thursday, New York Rangers left winger Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia scored his third National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner as the Rangers defeated the Hurricanes 3-2. This was the Rangers’s seventh straight playoff win in 2024. They swept the Washington Capitals in round one, and have now won three straight games in round two.

Inside look at the Overtime Winner

The overtime winner for Panarin came early. In fact it was only at 1:43 of the extra period. Rangers left winger Alexis Lafreniere of St-Eustache, Quebec had a long shot outside the blue line off the boards. The puck then went off the stick of Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov before coming to Rangers center Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Trocheck then had a backhand shot towards the net, which was tipped by Panarin, and beat Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov.

Who contributed to the Rangers in game three?

Three Rangers had a multi-point game at the PNC Arena. They were Panarin, Trocheck, and Lafreniere. Panarin and Lafreniere each had one goal and one assist for two points, while Trocheck had two assists. The other Rangers goal scorer was Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts.

A look at Panarin’s two prior Stanley Cup Playoff Overtime Winners

Panarin’s very first Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner came with the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 12, 2018. Panarin scored the winner in a 4-3 Blue Jackets win over the Washington Capitals in game one of the first round. Defenseman Ian Cole of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Pierre-Luc Dubois of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Quebec picked up the assists at 6:02 of the first overtime period.

Panarin’s second Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner came with the Rangers on May 15, 2022. Panarin scored the winner in a 4-3 Rangers win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in game seven of the first round. Defenseman Adam Fox of Jericho, New York, and Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden had the assists at 4:46 of the first overtime period on the power-play.