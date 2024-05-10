NHL News and Rumors

Artemi Panarin scores third NHL career playoff overtime winner

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

The New York Rangers have the 3-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Thursday, New York Rangers left winger Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia scored his third National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner as the Rangers defeated the Hurricanes 3-2. This was the Rangers’s seventh straight playoff win in 2024. They swept the Washington Capitals in round one, and have now won three straight games in round two.

Inside look at the Overtime Winner

The overtime winner for Panarin came early. In fact it was only at 1:43 of the extra period. Rangers left winger Alexis Lafreniere of St-Eustache, Quebec had a long shot outside the blue line off the boards. The puck then went off the stick of Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov before coming to Rangers center Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Trocheck then had a backhand shot towards the net, which was tipped by Panarin, and beat Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov.

Who contributed to the Rangers in game three?

Three Rangers had a multi-point game at the PNC Arena. They were Panarin, Trocheck, and Lafreniere. Panarin and Lafreniere each had one goal and one assist for two points, while Trocheck had two assists. The other Rangers goal scorer was Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts.

A look at Panarin’s two prior Stanley Cup Playoff Overtime Winners

Panarin’s very first Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner came with the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 12, 2018. Panarin scored the winner in a 4-3 Blue Jackets win over the Washington Capitals in game one of the first round. Defenseman Ian Cole of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Pierre-Luc Dubois of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Quebec picked up the assists at 6:02 of the first overtime period.

Panarin’s second Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner came with the Rangers on May 15, 2022. Panarin scored the winner in a 4-3 Rangers win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in game seven of the first round. Defenseman Adam Fox of Jericho, New York, and Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden had the assists at 4:46 of the first overtime period on the power-play.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Sheldon-Keefe2

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
Panthers and Canucks win round two NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22742228_168396541_lowres-2
Look at the two Canucks on the Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22160376_168396541_lowres-2
Miles Wood scores first career Stanley Cup Playoff Overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23214233_168396541_lowres-2
Vincent Trocheck records first career Stanley Cup Playoff OT winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Ottawa Senators
Islanders sign goalie Marcus Hogberg
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2024
NHL News and Rumors
RBowness
Former NHL coach Rick Bowness retires at age 69
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 7 2024
More News
Arrow to top