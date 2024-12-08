NHL News and Rumors

Rangers make Igor Shesterkin highest paid goalie in NHL history

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: New York Rangers at Dallas Stars

The New York Rangers made National Hockey League headlines on Saturday. One day after trading captain Jacob Trouba of Rochester, Michigan to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen of Joensuu, Finland and a fourth round pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft, the Rangers made goaltender Igor Shesterkin of Moscow, Russia the highest paid goaltender in National Hockey League history. Shesterkin signed an eight year contract extension worth $92 million, that will start in the 2025-26 season and go through to 2032-33. This means that Shesterkin will make on average $11.5 million per season. Shesterkin is making $5.7 million this season.

Who was the highest paid goalie?

The answer was Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price of  Vancouver, British Columbia. Price was making $10.5 million per season when he signed an eight year deal worth $84 million on July 2, 2017. However, Price has not played since the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury and attending the NHL/National Hockey League Players’ Association Player Assistance Program. The program is for players dealing with substance abuse, mental health and other challenges. In 2023, Price and his family moved to British Columbia.

Shesterkin’s 2024-25 NHL statistics

In 2024-25, Shesterkin has a record of nine wins, nine regulation losses, and one loss in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.99, save percentage of .908, and one shutout. The shutout came in the Rangers’s first game of the season, a 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Shesterkin made 31 saves.

Accolades with the Rangers

Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender in 2021-22. He led the NHL in save percentage (.935), and goals against average (2.07). Shestrkin also had a career-high six shutouts. In the last two years, Shesterkin was a NHL All-Star.

Seventh in the East

The Rangers currently have a record of 14 wins, 10 regulation losses and one loss in extra time. They have 29 points, and lead the Philadelphia Flyers by one point for a playoff spot.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
