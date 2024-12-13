Ducks center Trevor Zegras out six weeks with a knee injury

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras of Bedford, New York is out six weeks with a knee injury according to Rogers Sportsnet on Thursday. The injury is significant for a team that is in a rebuilding phase at the moment.

How and when did the injury happen?

The injury took place on Wednesday in the second period during the Ducks’s 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Zegras got caught up with Golden Knights centre William Karlsson after taking a faceoff and fell awkwardly. He has since had surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Trevor Zegras in 2024-25

This season Zegras has four goals and six assists for 10 points in 24 games. He is a -7 with 10 penalty minutes, one power-play point, 46 shots on goal, 58 faceoff wins, 16 blocked shots, 23 hits, seven takeaways, and 19 giveaways. Zegras’s power-play point was a power-play goal and came in a 6-4 Ducks win over the Detroit Red Wings on November 15. Canadian defensemen Owen Zellweger of Calgary, Alberta and Canadian forward Alex Killorn of Halifax, Nova Scotia picked up the assists with two minutes and 16 seconds left in the second period. At the time, the Ducks pulled within a goal at 3-2 Detroit. However, it was the first of four straight Ducks goals.

Second straight season with a significant injury

Just last season Zegras had another injury that forced him to play only 31 regular season games. In all, he missed 51 games with Osteitis pubis, which caused lower abdominal and pelvic pain, and later broke his ankle against the Nashville Predators when he went hard into the boards.

In 31 games, Zegras had six goals and nine assists for 15 points during the 2023-24 season. He was a -1 with 30 penalty minutes, one power-play point, one game-winning goal, 73 shots on goal, 53 faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 16 hits, 15 takeaways, and 16 giveaways. Zegras’s power-play point was also his game-winning goal. It came from Ryan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario in a 7-4 Ducks win over the Philadelphia Flyers at 2:42 of the third period on October 28, 2023. At the time, the Ducks went up 5-2.