Rangers trade defenseman Jacob Trouba to Ducks

There was a significant trade in the National Hockey League on Friday. According to Mark Easson of nhlrumors.com, the New York Rangers have traded defenseman Jacob Trouba of Rochester, Michigan to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen of Joensuu, Finland and a conditional fourth round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. One reason why this trade is significant is because Trouba was the Rangers captain. New York is now the only team in the NHL without a captain.

Third teams for Trouba and Vaakanainen

The Ducks are the third team for Trouba and the Rangers are the third team for Vaakanainen. Trouba has also previously played for the Winnipeg Jets and Vaakanainen has previously played for the Boston Bruins.

Trouba in 2024-25

In 24 games with the Rangers, Trouba had six assists for six points. He was a -3 with 22 penalty minutes, 46 shots on goal, 68 blocked shots, 39 hits, six takeaways and 23 giveaways. Trouba’s only multi-point game of the season came in the Rangers’s season opener on October 9 in a Rangers 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Trouba set up Sam Carrick of Markham, Ontario for the game-winning goal at 2:24 of the first period, and Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts with 12 seconds left in the first period to put the Rangers up 3-0.

Vaakanainen in 2024-25

In five games with the Ducks, Vaakanainen had one assist for one point. He had two penalty minutes, three shots on goal, seven blocked shots, one takeaway, and four giveaways.

Trouba wins 2024 Mark Messier Leadership Award

In 2023-24 Trouba became the first Rangers player to win the Mark Messier Award. The award is presented to the player who exemplifies leadership on and off the ice. Jacob and his wife, Dr. Kelly Tyson-Trouba founded the Trouba Creative Expressions Art Program, which offers art services to adults experiencing epilepsy.

The Rangers are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference with 29 points. The Ducks are last in the Pacific Division with 23 points.