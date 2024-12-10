Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week on Monday. For the week from December 2 to December 8, 2024, Tkachuk had five goals and six assists for 11 points in only three games.

Inside look at Tkachuk’s great week

Tkachuk began the week with two goals and two assists for four points in a 5-4 Panthers loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on December 3. That was followed by a five point performance (one goal and four assists) in a 7-5 Panthers win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Then on Saturday, Tkachuk scored twice in a 3-1 Panthers win over the San Jose Sharks.

Tkachuk was also a +4 with two penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, five power-play points, 17 shots on goal, five hits, and two blocked shots. The two blocked shots and game-winning goal came in the Panthers win over the Sharks. Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal from center Tomas Nosek of Pardubice, Czech Republic at 10:05 of the second period, which put the Panthers up 2-0 at the time.

Tkachuk’s 2024-25 season

Tkachuk has 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points in 23 games. He is a -1 with 22 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 69 shots on goal, nine blocked shots, 41 hits, three takeaways, and 24 giveaways.

Part of a potent Panthers roster

Tkachuk is part of a Panthers’s nucleus that is loaded with depth and skill. Center Sam Reinhart leads the NHL at the moment with 19 goals and four shorthanded goals. Meanwhile, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov of Tampere, Finland is also having a fine season as he is co-leading the Panthers in assists (with Tkachuk) as they both have 20.

Leading the Atlantic Division

The Panthers have moved past the Toronto Maple Leafs in the last week and into first place in the Atlantic Division. They have a record of 17 wins, nine regulation losses, and two losses in extra time for 36 points.