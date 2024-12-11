NHL News and Rumors

Mikko Rantanen collects 10th career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Colorado Avalanche right winger Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland recorded his 10th National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. In the process, he became the 103rd player in NHL history with 10 or more hat tricks.

Inside look at the three goal game

Rantanen accomplished the feat in a 6-2 Avalanche win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He scored a goal in all three periods. Rantanen put the Avalanche up 2-0 with one minute and 38 seconds left in the first period from defenseman Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta. He then scored the game-winning goal at 5:46 of the second period from defenseman Calvin de Haan of Carp, Ontario and Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia to put the Avalanche up 3-0. Rantanen then closed out the scoring into an empty net from MacKinnon and defenseman Devon Toews of Abbotsford, British Columbia with four minutes left in the third period.

It is interesting that the Penguins pulled goaltender Tristan Jarry so early with the Penguins down two goals. Ironically. it was the Avalanche organization that was the first NHL team to regularly pull the goaltender around the five minute mark and down by multiple goals. It was common for the Avalanche to use that strategy around a decade ago when Patrick Roy was their head coach.

Rantanen finished the game with a career-high five points as he had three goals and two assists. He also had five points (one goal and four assists) in a 6-2 Avalanche win over the Washington Capitals on January 24, 2024. MacKinnon also had five points as he had one goal and four assists.

Rantanen in 2024-25

In 30 games, Rantanen has 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points. He is a +3 with 20 penalty minutes, 13 power-play points, five game-winning goals, 85 shots on goal, 67 faceoff wins, 19 blocks, 18 hits, 18 takeaways, and 33 giveaways.

This was Rantanen’s third hat trick this season to lead the NHL. He accomplished the feat in an 8-4 Avalanche loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on October 9, and in a 4-2 Avalanche win over the Los Angeles Kings on November 13. With the win, the Avalanche improved to a record of 17 wins and 13 losses for 34 points. They are tied with the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars for the fifth most points in the Western Conference.

 

Colorado Avalanche NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
