Moments after Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic hit the goal post on what would have been a game-tying tally, the Carolina Hurricanes transitioned through the neutral zone and converted the Game 7 clincher.

Teuvo Teravainen centered a pass to Max Domi, who one-timed the game-winning goal from one knee. The decisive turn of events capped a dramatic NHL first-round series last spring.

Here’s hoping the Eastern Conference’s top two clubs meet again during the postseason.

If that matchup develops, who would have an advantage?

Three reasons to believe in Bruins

They have played like the best team in the NHL since the opening faceoff. Following a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 25, the Bruins captured their 10th win in 11 outings and became the first team to earn 80 conference points in 47 games. David Pastrnak. With contract negotiations dragging on, the top-line winger could be competing with an extra edge. A strong spring would enhance his bargaining position significantly. They dominated the first half. Following the Jan. 25 win, the Bruins ranked first in goals allowed per game (2.02) and penalty kill efficiency (86.8 percent) and tied for first for goals scored per game (3.81). Their power play also ranked second (27.2 percent).

Carolina rattles off three unanswered in the third and things are all tied up in Raleighwood!

Three Reasons To Believe in Hurricanes

They have been resilient. On Jan. 31, the “Cardiac Canes” rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to upend the Los Angeles Kings in overtime. It was the club’s 15th come-from-behind victory this season. The front office has ample assets and financial flexibility to bolster the lineup before the March 3 trade deadline. With $10.1 million in salary-cap space, according to CapFriendly.com, and ample draft capital at their disposal, the Hurricanes could acquire a proven forward and defenseman without depleting the bench. They are proven big-game performers. By upending the Bruins last spring, the Hurricanes earned their sixth consecutive Game 7 win. The streak started with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres during the 2006 Eastern Conference final. It tied an NHL record, matching the Detroit Red Wings (1949-64), Bruins (1983-94), and New York Rangers (2012-15).

The hottest team in the NHL

Winner is …

The Hurricanes advance to the Stanley Cup finals with another Game 7 triumph.