With the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever selected Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. If jersey sales are the measure of popularity, Clark is on her way to becoming a WNBA star.

Caitlin Clark’s Jerseys Sell Out In Record Time

JUST IN: Two hours after being picked, Caitlin Clark became Fanatics' top selling draft pick in any draft night history. Surpassed Trevor Lawrence in 2021. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 16, 2024

According to Darren Rovell, Clark became Fanatics’ top-selling draft pick in any draft night history. Clark sets the previous record held by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

After one hour, Clark’s jersey in sizes extra-small, small, large, extra-large, and double-extra-large sold out on Fanatics.

Some might notice Clark jerseys are available now. Told Fanatics wanted to do something special and pre-made a limited amount of jerseys to ship immediately to fans. Those sold out, as expected. The ones up now are pre-order, which is typical for draft, free agency and other… https://t.co/RQWmmV7kbc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 16, 2024

Clark’s superstardom was on full display all year as she led Iowa to the National Championship game for the second straight season.

Clark was one of the driving forces behind a ratings boom for women’s basketball. For the first time, the women’s college basketball title game (18.7 million viewers) rated higher than the men’s college basketball title game (14.82 million viewers).

'24 #NCAAWBB Natl. Championship ended the season with a bang on ABC & ESPN 🏀18.7M viewers, peak 24M

🏀Up 89% from '23 & 285% from '22

🏀Most-watched basketball game (men's or women's, college or pro) since '19

🏀Most-watched sporting event since '19 (excl. football & Olympics) pic.twitter.com/0a4uwiOwgp — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 8, 2024

Clark’s popularity is unlike anything we’ve seen for a male or female college basketball player. The Big3 offered Clark $5 million to play in their league this summer.

Caitlin Clark Gets Blockbuster $5 Million Offer From Ice Cube's Big3 League | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/IsVV9uVPbT — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2024

WNBA Positioning Caitlin Clark To Be A Star

The women’s sports boom is underway, and the WNBA is doing everything to maximize Clark’s star power. The Indiana Fever, who finished the 2023 season at 13-27, will have 36 of their 40 games nationally televised.

Ticket sales have already increased for the Fever’s home games.

Clark will make her professional debut for the Fever against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, May 14. The game will air on ESPN2.

Generational. Welcome to Basketball Country, Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/FpeK5YGpot — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 15, 2024