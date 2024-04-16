WNBA

WNBA’s Cailtin Clark Becomes Fantatics’ Top Selling Draft Pick In History

Dan Girolamo
WNBA Caitlin Clark

With the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever selected Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. If jersey sales are the measure of popularity, Clark is on her way to becoming a WNBA star.

Caitlin Clark’s Jerseys Sell Out In Record Time

According to Darren Rovell, Clark became Fanatics’ top-selling draft pick in any draft night history. Clark sets the previous record held by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

After one hour, Clark’s jersey in sizes extra-small, small, large, extra-large, and double-extra-large sold out on Fanatics.

Clark’s superstardom was on full display all year as she led Iowa to the National Championship game for the second straight season.

Clark was one of the driving forces behind a ratings boom for women’s basketball. For the first time, the women’s college basketball title game (18.7 million viewers) rated higher than the men’s college basketball title game (14.82 million viewers).

Clark’s popularity is unlike anything we’ve seen for a male or female college basketball player. The Big3 offered Clark $5 million to play in their league this summer.

WNBA Positioning Caitlin Clark To Be A Star

The women’s sports boom is underway, and the WNBA is doing everything to maximize Clark’s star power. The Indiana Fever, who finished the 2023 season at 13-27, will have 36 of their 40 games nationally televised.

Ticket sales have already increased for the Fever’s home games.

Clark will make her professional debut for the Fever against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, May 14. The game will air on ESPN2.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
