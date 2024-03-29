College Basketball News and Rumors

Caitlin Clark Not Thinking About Big3 Offer: ‘My Main Focus Is On This Team’

Dan Girolamo
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark

Iowa star Caitlin Clark wants to focus on the Hawkeyes game on Saturday, not the Big3. Clark addressed the media about the $5 million offer she received from Ice Cube’s 3×3 basketball league.

Caitlin Clark Not Thinking About Big3 Offer

On Friday, Clark was asked about the offer at Iowa’s conference. To her surprise, Clark found out about the lucrative offer when it hit the Internet.

“Yeah, to be honest, I found out about the Big3 thing at the exact time you all did, and my main focus is just on playing basketball,” Clark said.

Clark also received an invitation to the USA Women’s National Team Camp in Cleveland from April 3–5. While Clark is honored to receive these offers, her main focus is making the Final Four.

“Like you said, USA Basketball is my — that’s your dream,” Clark said. “You always want to grow up and be on the Olympic team, but lucky for me, I have the opportunity of possibly not doing that because I want to be at the Final Four playing basketball with my team.

“But if not, that’s where I’ll be,” Clark continued. “People that are on that roster are people that I idolize and have idolized growing up. Just to be extended a camp invite is something you have to be proud of and celebrate and enjoy. But more than anything, my focus is on winning these two games, and that’s exactly how it should be. I honestly don’t talk about those things with really anybody. I have other people that deal with it, and they haven’t said a word to me about it. My main focus is on this team and helping us find a way to beat Colorado and hopefully win another one after that.”

Inside Caitlin Clark’s $5 Million Offer From Big3

On Wednesday, the $5 million offer to Clark went public, forcing Ice Cube to address the situation on Twitter.

“We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship,” Ice Cube wrote on X. “But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”

Clark would earn $5 million from the Big3 to play eight regular season games and possibly two playoff games. Ice Cube said he would allow Clark to play in the WNBA while competing in the Big3.

WNBA rookie salaries for top picks are $76,535. Clark would shatter that number if she signed for $5 million with the Big3.

Before Clark makes any decisions, she has a Sweet 16 game on Saturday as the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes take on No. 5 Colorado.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

