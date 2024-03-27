NBA News and Rumors

Caitlin Clark Offered $5 Million To Play In Ice Cube’s Big3 League

Dan Girolamo
Iowa's Caitlin Clark

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is expected to be the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. However, Clark has another offer on the table to consider. Big3, Ice Cube’s 3×3 basketball league, has offered Clark $5 million to play with them this summer.

TMZ first broke the news about Big3 courting Clark this morning. Ice Cube later took to X to confirm the offer.

“We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship,” Ice Cube wrote on X. “But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”

Big3 is offering Clark $5 million to play eight regular season games and potentially two playoff games. The kicker: Ice Cube will allow Clark to play in the WNBA while playing in the Big3.

More On Big3’s Offer To Caitlin Clark

There are still a lot of moving parts. Would the WNBA, who have not commented on the offer, allow Clark to play in both leagues? Would the WNBA players’ union permit Clark to suit up in the Big3?

WNBA rookie salaries for top picks are $76,535 and move to just under $100,000 by their fourth season. If Clark signs Big3’s offer, she will become the highest-paid women’s basketball player ever.

Ice Cube views the Big3 as an alternative to WNBA players participating in overseas leagues. On The Pat McAfee Show, Ice Cube explained singing Clark could open the door to a partnership between the WNBA and Big3.

“It’s up to the player. We’ve always wanted to work with the WNBA,” he said. “We’ve wanted to work with the NBA but unfortunately that hasn’t been able to happen but maybe this will open the door for that.”

Clark has not commented on the offer as the Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for their Sweet 16 game against Colorado on Saturday in Albany, New York.

College Basketball News and Rumors NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
