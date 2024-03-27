Iowa star Caitlin Clark is expected to be the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. However, Clark has another offer on the table to consider. Big3, Ice Cube’s 3×3 basketball league, has offered Clark $5 million to play with them this summer.

Caitlin Clark Offered $5 Million To Play In Ice Cube’s Big3 League

Caitlin Clark Gets Blockbuster $5 Million Offer From Ice Cube's Big3 League | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/IsVV9uVPbT — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2024

TMZ first broke the news about Big3 courting Clark this morning. Ice Cube later took to X to confirm the offer.

“We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship,” Ice Cube wrote on X. “But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”

Big3 is offering Clark $5 million to play eight regular season games and potentially two playoff games. The kicker: Ice Cube will allow Clark to play in the WNBA while playing in the Big3.

The skeptics laughed when we made Nancy Lieberman the first female coach of a men’s pro team, and she won the championship in her first year. Then Lisa Leslie won it all in year two. With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women… — Ice Cube (@icecube) March 27, 2024

And they should have more than just one professional option in the US at a time when American pro sports leagues are being infiltrated by autocratic, anti-women regimes such as Qatar. Our pathbreaking offer to Caitlin Clark demonstrates that BIG3 now offers another choice for… — Ice Cube (@icecube) March 27, 2024

More On Big3’s Offer To Caitlin Clark

"When we came up with the idea to make this offer to Caitlin Clark our partners and sponsors all wanted to make it happen.. Both leagues play on CBS and we've wanted to work with the WNBA for a long time" @icecube #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/k7qYRWUOnV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 27, 2024

There are still a lot of moving parts. Would the WNBA, who have not commented on the offer, allow Clark to play in both leagues? Would the WNBA players’ union permit Clark to suit up in the Big3?

WNBA rookie salaries for top picks are $76,535 and move to just under $100,000 by their fourth season. If Clark signs Big3’s offer, she will become the highest-paid women’s basketball player ever.

Ice Cube views the Big3 as an alternative to WNBA players participating in overseas leagues. On The Pat McAfee Show, Ice Cube explained singing Clark could open the door to a partnership between the WNBA and Big3.

“It’s up to the player. We’ve always wanted to work with the WNBA,” he said. “We’ve wanted to work with the NBA but unfortunately that hasn’t been able to happen but maybe this will open the door for that.”

Clark has not commented on the offer as the Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for their Sweet 16 game against Colorado on Saturday in Albany, New York.