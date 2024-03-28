Iowa star Caitlin Clark is at the top of the basketball world. A National Championship is not the only trophy Clark could win this year. USA Basketball has invited Clark to the USA Women’s National Team Camp.

Caitlin Clark Invited To Team USA Olympic Training Camp

14 athletes, including 9 Olympians, will be in attendance at 🇺🇸 #USABWNT training camp in Cleveland April 3-5! 👊 pic.twitter.com/o2l25qZe3i — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 28, 2024

Olympic training camp will take place in Cleveland from April 3-5. However, the Final Four is April 5-7 in Minneapolis.

Clark will likely not attend Olympic training camp next week if the Iowa Hawkeyes make the Final Four. Iowa is the No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Region. The Hawkeyes face No. 5 Colorado in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, March 30.

However, if Iowa were to lose this weekend, Clark would be allowed to attend the camp.

Clark has played for Team USA’s junior national teams, winning three gold medals, with the most recent coming as a member of the 2021 USA Women’s U19 National Team. Caitlin Clark Faces Uphill Battle To Make Olympic Team USA Basketball, in pursuit of its 8th consecutive Olympic gold medal, continues to evaluate the 2024 USA Women’s National Team player pool prior to naming a team for the 2024 Olympic Games Paris. https://t.co/SBcQgSgFX1 — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 28, 2024 If Clark continues her career trajectory, she will play for Team USA one day. However, it may not happen this year due to the level of veteran competition. Team USA’s 5×5 national team has won seven straight Olympic gold medals, depth, while the 3×3 team won gold in 2021. The 14 players invited to the Olympic training camp include: Diana Taurasi

Ariel Atkins

Chelsea Gray

Brittney Griner

Jewell Loyd

Kelsey Plum

Breanna Stewart

A’ja Wilson

Jackie Young

Shakira Austin

Sabrina Ionescu

Aliyah Boston

Rhyne Howard

Caitlin Clark The 2024 Olympic Games will be played in Paris this summer.