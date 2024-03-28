Clark has played for Team USA’s junior national teams, winning three gold medals, with the most recent coming as a member of the 2021 USA Women’s U19 National Team.

Caitlin Clark Faces Uphill Battle To Make Olympic Team

If Clark continues her career trajectory, she will play for Team USA one day. However, it may not happen this year due to the level of veteran competition. Team USA’s 5×5 national team has won seven straight Olympic gold medals,  depth, while the 3×3 team won gold in 2021.

The 14 players invited to the Olympic training camp include:

  • Diana Taurasi
  • Ariel Atkins
  • Chelsea Gray
  • Brittney Griner
  • Jewell Loyd
  • Kelsey Plum
  • Breanna Stewart
  • A’ja Wilson
  • Jackie Young
  • Shakira Austin
  • Sabrina Ionescu
  • Aliyah Boston
  • Rhyne Howard
  • Caitlin Clark

The 2024 Olympic Games will be played in Paris this summer.