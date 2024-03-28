Iowa star Caitlin Clark is at the top of the basketball world. A National Championship is not the only trophy Clark could win this year. USA Basketball has invited Clark to the USA Women’s National Team Camp.
Caitlin Clark Invited To Team USA Olympic Training Camp
14 athletes, including 9 Olympians, will be in attendance at 🇺🇸 #USABWNT training camp in Cleveland April 3-5! 👊 pic.twitter.com/o2l25qZe3i
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 28, 2024
Olympic training camp will take place in Cleveland from April 3-5. However, the Final Four is April 5-7 in Minneapolis.
Clark will likely not attend Olympic training camp next week if the Iowa Hawkeyes make the Final Four. Iowa is the No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Region. The Hawkeyes face No. 5 Colorado in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, March 30.
However, if Iowa were to lose this weekend, Clark would be allowed to attend the camp.
Clark has played for Team USA’s junior national teams, winning three gold medals, with the most recent coming as a member of the 2021 USA Women’s U19 National Team.
Caitlin Clark Faces Uphill Battle To Make Olympic Team
USA Basketball, in pursuit of its 8th consecutive Olympic gold medal, continues to evaluate the 2024 USA Women’s National Team player pool prior to naming a team for the 2024 Olympic Games Paris. https://t.co/SBcQgSgFX1
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 28, 2024
If Clark continues her career trajectory, she will play for Team USA one day. However, it may not happen this year due to the level of veteran competition. Team USA’s 5×5 national team has won seven straight Olympic gold medals, depth, while the 3×3 team won gold in 2021.
The 14 players invited to the Olympic training camp include:
- Diana Taurasi
- Ariel Atkins
- Chelsea Gray
- Brittney Griner
- Jewell Loyd
- Kelsey Plum
- Breanna Stewart
- A’ja Wilson
- Jackie Young
- Shakira Austin
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Aliyah Boston
- Rhyne Howard
- Caitlin Clark
The 2024 Olympic Games will be played in Paris this summer.