Chicago Bulls Reportedly Had Giant Asking Price for Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is one of many All-Stars to be involved in trade rumors this offseason. The Bulls are at a crossroads with the state of their team. Despite having plenty of talent, they failed to even make it out of the play-in tournament last season. As a result, some of their stars, such as Zach LaVine, were the speculation of trade talks throughout the year. LaVine still has four years remaining of his five-year, $215 million he signed in 2022. However, it seems that the Bulls’ asking price for the former dunk champion may be too steep.

Bulls and Knicks Had Trade Talks for Zach LaVine

A Deal was Nowhere Close to Completed

The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks were reportedly in talks for Zach LaVine. The Knicks have been trying for a star perimeter player since last season when they were in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. Many believed the Knicks to make a play for Zach LaVine and they did, but the Bulls had too high of an asking price.

For the first time in a long time, the Knicks are in a good state with their team. Especially with them building around the duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. As a result, the team opted to be patient with their current core rather than pull the trigger on a trade that would have derailed their depth. However, it does make sense why Chicago was trying to get the most out of a possible deal for the star shooting guard when you consider his impact.

Zach LaVine’s Impact

Despite being reportedly unhappy with his role at times last season, LaVine still had a solid campaign. Even with sharing the offensive load with DeMar DeRozan, he averaged 24.5 points, 4.5 total rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. LaVine also tallied an effective field goal percentage of 55.8 percent. He also had an offensive rating of 116 to go along with an offensive box plus/minus total of +2.7.

The talent and ability is still clearly there for LaVine, but if Chicago is truly sincere about moving on from him, they may have to lower their asking rate. Especially if they are going going to sign other players such as Christian Wood. The two-time All-Star can still benefit many teams, so do not rule out the possibility of Chicago trading him as the offseason continues on this summer.

