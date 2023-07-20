Chicago Bulls Showing Interest in Christian Wood

Free agent, Christian Wood, is finally garnering more interest from the market. The Dallas Mavericks still have not ruled out the possibility of signing and trading the 6-10 power forward. However, Wood is starting gain more and more possible suitors as the offseason continues. The latest team to show interest in the stretch four is the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Interested in Power Forward, Christian Wood

Would he Fit With the Bulls?

The Bulls are bringing back two-time All-Star, Nikola Vucevic. A possible frontcourt duo of Christian Wood and Nikola Vucevic could be enticing. However, the defense would still be a concern due to Wood’s lack of focus on that end of the floor at times. Also, Chicago was recently granted a $10.2 million Disabled Player Exception from the injury to Lonzo Ball.

As a result, the Bulls could use part of this deal to potentially sign Christian Wood adding another piece to improve their depth. The Bulls find themselves in NBA “no man’s land” being in the middle of the pack, so it makes sense why they are gauging interest in a player like Christian Wood. However, they will have their fair share of competition for his services.

Other Teams Interested in Christian Wood

The Los Angeles Lakers have also been showing heavy interest in Wood. As if that was not enough, the Eastern Conference champions, Miami Heat, are also interested. The Lakers have been adding depth all offseason and are always looking to upgrade around LeBron James. As for Miami, many have been waiting for them to complete a trade for Damian Lillard, so they could use as many reinforcements as needed if they do get the star guard from the Portland Trail Blazers. Of course, that is if the Heat can swing a deal for Damian Lillard which could be months from now.

Not to mention, they have also lost key players such as Max Strus and Gabe Vincent this offseason. However, the Bulls offer an intriguing opportunity for Christian Wood to possibly be the difference maker going into the playoffs next season. Especially when you take into account the team lost in the play-in tournament. It was a bit surprising to see Christian Wood garner little interest at first, but now the market is finally starting to turn their attention to the journeyman power forward.

