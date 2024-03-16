NFL Free Agency: Marquise Brown, Chiefs Agree to One-Year Deal

Despite being the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are still finding ways to bolster their roster. Their wide receivers were a point of contention last season. However, they have now addressed this area. The team is reportedly bringing in Marquise “Hollywood,” Brown on a one-year deal worth $11 million. This will be Brown’s third NFL team. He played the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and started his NFL playing days with the Baltimore Ravens. Now, he will be catching passes from the electrifying Patrick Mahomes who is fresh off a Super Bowl victory.

Marquise Brown’s Impact

Brown is considered one of the more underappreciated wide receivers in today’s NFL by many peers. Last year, he caught 51 passes for 574 yards in 14 games. It should also be noted that the Arizona Cardinals went through a few different quarterbacks last year. Remember, Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray, was out for a good portion of the season. However, his true impact was felt when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. A time when he was catching passes from Lamar Jackson.

During his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Brown logged 195 receptions, 2,361 receiving yards, 12.1 yards per reception, and a catch percentage of 61.5 percent. Hollywood Brown has proven to be a reliable threat when he was a premier quarterback throwing him the ball. With the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown will have plenty of opportunities, especially since the he will be one of the top wide-outs on their depth chart immediately. While he will be splitting touches with the likes of Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, and Skyy Moore, Marquise Brown should be poised to have a bounce-back season.

Kansas City’s Super Bowl Odds Improving

It is safe to say that the addition of Marquise Brown certainly improves the Kansas City Chiefs’ chances of winning a third straight Super Bowl. Kansas City currently has +650 odds per DraftKings. They only trail the San Francisco 49ers (+550 odds) in this department. With the Chiefs bringing back premier defensive lineman, Chris Jones, and bolstering their receiver room with the addition of Marquise Brown, one could argue they should be the favorites yet again. Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has already proven that he can get the job done no matter what personnel he has at his disposal. All in all, Marquise Brown will be a terrific fit with head coach, Andy Reid’s, scheme.