News

Von Miller Suspended Four Games Without Pay

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Syndication: USA TODAY

Buffalo Bills defensive end, Von Miller, has officially been suspended for four games without pay. The NFL made the decision after it’s investigation where they decided he violated their personal conduct policy. He will be eligible to return on October 28th, but will at least miss the matchups against the Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and the Seattle Seahawks. This suspension stems from a felony domestic violence incident that happened last fall.

Last November, Miller turned himself in on suspicion of assaulting a pregnant woman. The former Super Bowl MVP was accused of assaulting his long-time girlfriend and mother of his child at their mutual home in Dallas, Texas. However, Miller’s girlfriend dismissed the case while Miller himself said it was “blown out of proportion.” What is interesting is that the case eventually closed with no charges being filed, but that did not stop the NFL from it’s own investigation. Another incident occurred during his time with the Denver Broncos in 2021. That case also saw no charges come Miller’s way. Despite not being charged, the NFL made a statement with this recent suspension. The league seems to be taking domestic violence situations more serious than they have in the past.

“Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills is suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, it was announced today.

Miller will be eligible for reinstatement on October 28 following the Bills’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.” Statement from the NFL.

Time will tell if more details come out from the NFL’s own investigation into the incident.

Bills Defensive End, Von Miller, Suspended 

His Season So Far 

Now coming from a strictly football standpoint, Miller’s absence could have some repercussions on Buffalo’s defensive unit. Despite being older and arguably no longer in his prime, he has been a massive contributor to the Bills’ 3-1 start to the season. In the four game span, the two-time Super champion has logged five tackles and three sacks. Not to mention, there have been multiple times when he has gotten good enough pressure on the opposing quarterback resulting in a successful play for his defense. The Bills still plenty of talent on their roster to help fill Milller’s void in the time being. However, they are not as stacked as they have been in recent years. This offseason saw a mass exodus of key Buffalo Bills contributors. It will be interesting see how the Bills defense adjusts without one of their premier pass-rushers for a few weeks.

Topics  
Bills Featured News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To News

News
nascar xfinity at chicago (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165: Qualifying, Kyle Larson’s Pole Position, Lineup At Chicago Street Race

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 6 2024
News
USATSI_22851015_168396541_lowres-2
Ilia Malinin posts highest free skate men’s singles score ever
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 25 2024
News
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes
NFL Free Agency: Marquise Brown, Chiefs Agree to One-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 16 2024
News
New Jersey basketball state playoff game
Watch: Controversial Finish In New Jersey Basketball State Playoffs
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 6 2024
News
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies-Zack Wheeler Contract Extension Makes History
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 4 2024
News
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz strikes gold in men’s 1000 metres at World Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 18 2024
News
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz on pace for a magical weekend in Calgary
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top