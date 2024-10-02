Von Miller Suspended Four Games Without Pay

Buffalo Bills defensive end, Von Miller, has officially been suspended for four games without pay. The NFL made the decision after it’s investigation where they decided he violated their personal conduct policy. He will be eligible to return on October 28th, but will at least miss the matchups against the Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and the Seattle Seahawks. This suspension stems from a felony domestic violence incident that happened last fall.

Last November, Miller turned himself in on suspicion of assaulting a pregnant woman. The former Super Bowl MVP was accused of assaulting his long-time girlfriend and mother of his child at their mutual home in Dallas, Texas. However, Miller’s girlfriend dismissed the case while Miller himself said it was “blown out of proportion.” What is interesting is that the case eventually closed with no charges being filed, but that did not stop the NFL from it’s own investigation. Another incident occurred during his time with the Denver Broncos in 2021. That case also saw no charges come Miller’s way. Despite not being charged, the NFL made a statement with this recent suspension. The league seems to be taking domestic violence situations more serious than they have in the past.

“Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills is suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, it was announced today. Miller will be eligible for reinstatement on October 28 following the Bills’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.” Statement from the NFL.

Time will tell if more details come out from the NFL’s own investigation into the incident.

His Season So Far

Now coming from a strictly football standpoint, Miller’s absence could have some repercussions on Buffalo’s defensive unit. Despite being older and arguably no longer in his prime, he has been a massive contributor to the Bills’ 3-1 start to the season. In the four game span, the two-time Super champion has logged five tackles and three sacks. Not to mention, there have been multiple times when he has gotten good enough pressure on the opposing quarterback resulting in a successful play for his defense. The Bills still plenty of talent on their roster to help fill Milller’s void in the time being. However, they are not as stacked as they have been in recent years. This offseason saw a mass exodus of key Buffalo Bills contributors. It will be interesting see how the Bills defense adjusts without one of their premier pass-rushers for a few weeks.