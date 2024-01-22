Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass, who recently faced a career low, is now dealing with the darker side of fame. Following a missed 44-yard field goal in a crucial playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which contributed to the Bills’ 27-24 loss, Bass faced a torrent of online negativity. Bass left comments on under his Instagram post where he proposed to his then-girlfriend Ryan Tuten, and that was met with hateful comments from Bills fans.

Buffalo Bills Fans Lash Out at Tyler Bass on Celebratory IG Post

In an attempt to shield himself from the backlash after Sunday’s crucial missed field goal, Bass deactivated the comments on his Instagram account. However, he left up a particular post – the one where he had joyously announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Ryan Tuten, in June 2023. This post, unfortunately, became a magnet for hateful comments from disgruntled fans.

Who is Ryan Tuten?

The engagement itself was a moment of personal triumph for Bass. He proposed to Ryan Tuten, a former volleyball star at Georgia Southern University.

The couple, having been together since 2019, shared their special moment on Instagram, receiving congratulatory messages from fans and teammates alike. This engagement came during a period of professional success for Bass, who had signed a four-year, $21 million contract extension with the Bills​.

Tuten, daughter of the late NFL punter Rick Tuten, has been a supportive figure in Bass’s life. Her experience growing up in a football family perhaps gave her unique insights into the highs and lows of a professional athlete’s career. The couple’s relationship has been public, with both sharing their journey openly on social media.

Bass Kick Reminds Bills Fans of Scott Norwood’s Big Miss

The missed field goal against the Chiefs will remind Bills fans of Scott Norwood’s infamous Super Bowl miss. Norwood’s miss in Super Bowl XXV was a defining moment, with his 47-yard attempt going wide right, a moment etched in NFL history.

Similarly, Bass missed a 44-yard field goal wide right on Sunday. Norwood says he also felt the backlash from the fans, and now the Bills Mafia have turned their ire on another kicker.