After being selected in the seventh round by the Carolina Panthers, former Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett joked Saturday that his father was “literally fishing probably about five to 10 minutes before” his name was called with pick No. 240 during the 2024 NFL Draft. After the call came from general manager Dan Morgan, Barrett’s father went back to fishing “five to 10 minutes after.”

Barrett was one of 13 Wolverines drafted during the record-breaking event in Detroit. They all celebrated in their way. Some attended the downtown festivities, while others staged parties at home or at public establishments.

During his video conference call, Barrett said he will continue to reach out to former teammates. Jaylen Harrell was at the top of his list. The fellow linebacker was selected 12 picks later by the Tennessee Titans. Barrett held bragging rights.

“I’ll definitely get to talk my trash to him,” he said.

Coming off the program’s initial 15-0 campaign and first national championship since 1997, Michigan was expected to challenge Georgia’s all-time mark of 15 players drafted in 2022, but established a program record.

Former quarterback J.J. McCarthy kicked things off for the Wolverines when he was selected No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings. Bookending the program’s picks, wide receiver Cornelius Johnson was tabbed by Harbaugh’s Chargers with pick No. 253.

Here is a look at when the other Michigan players were drafted:

Second round: Kris Jenkins (Cincinnati Bengals, No. 49); Mike Sainristil (Washington Commanders, No. 50).

Kris Jenkins (Cincinnati Bengals, No. 49); Mike Sainristil (Washington Commanders, No. 50). Third round: Junior Colson (LA Chargers, No. 69); Blake Corum (LA Rams, No. 83); Roman Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 84); Zak Zinter (Cleveland Browns, No. 85).

Junior Colson (LA Chargers, No. 69); Blake Corum (LA Rams, No. 83); Zak Zinter (Cleveland Browns, No. 85). Fourth round: AJ Barner (Seattle Seahawks, No. 121).

AJ Barner (Seattle Seahawks, No. 121). Fifth round: Trevor Keegan (Philadelphia Eagles, No. 172).

Trevor Keegan (Philadelphia Eagles, No. 172). Seventh round: LaDarius Henderson (Houston Texas, No. 249).

X (Twitter) responds to the McCarthy-led Wolverines extending their nation’s best streak of having at least one player selected since 1938. Michigan vs. Everybody? Michigan beat everybody…

He has that “it” factor. He’s a winner. The @Vikings got a great one in @jjmccarthy09!

pic.twitter.com/D4Zy4xQRnb — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2024

About 45 minutes west of Michigan Stadium, the Wolverines continued to run up the score …

Set a new program record with the #NFLDraft in our backyard!#ProBlue pic.twitter.com/gn5pN44y7J — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 28, 2024

Like they did throughout the 2023 season, the Wolverines started strong. Seven players were selected among the opening 100 picks …

The scene was set Thursday for Detroit to honor Michigan football one more time, er, 13 times. During the three-day draft, more than 700,000 attended the festivities, establishing a new event record …

Detroit couldn’t have put on a better show for NFL draft. Set bar for all future host cities. My home state of Michigan has always been passionate about football and these past three days proved that. pic.twitter.com/8X4I4NhwfA — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 28, 2024

Players from Michigan’s 15-0 team, some of whom would later hear their name called by NFL teams, played a role in the draft’s opening ceremonies Thursday …

The 2023 national champions finished No. 1 in the nation – again …

Hail! Hail! to Michigan, the leaders of the NFL Draft. 💪 pic.twitter.com/61ZmhfJYKA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 28, 2024

Michigan produced the third-most draft selections during any draft since 2017 …

Most @NFLDraft picks in a single year since 2017: 15 Georgia ‘22

14 LSU ‘20

13 Michigan ‘24

12 Alabama ‘18

11 Michigan ‘17

11 Texas ‘24

10 Michigan ‘20

10 Washington ‘24

10 Florida St ‘24

10 Ohio St ‘21

10 Ohio St ‘21

10 Alabama ‘23

10 Alabama ‘21

10 Alabama ‘17

10 Georgia ‘23 pic.twitter.com/87Q1wFLEWN — Double BB🌟 (@BBsBigHouse1) April 27, 2024

McCarthy became the highest-drafted quarterback in program history. He surpassed former coach Jim Harbaugh, who was picked 26th during a much, much smaller draft in 1987 …

JJ McCarthy got his rings! The greatest quarterback in the 144-year history of Michigan football: • 27-1 record as a starter

• National champion

• 3x Big Ten champion

• 3x CFP appearances

• Rose Bowl champion and MVP

• 2x All-Big Ten

• 3-0 record vs. Ohio State pic.twitter.com/3jC6hqyciL — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) April 20, 2024

In the days leading up to being selected No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings, McCarthy took a sentimental stroll through the Big House …

INTERVIEW: JJ McCarthy took one final walk through the Big House before the NFL Draft, reminiscing about some of the biggest moments from his undefeated career at Michigan Stadium. From his first TD pass to the final play vs. Ohio State on the way to the national championship: pic.twitter.com/aHGcXpEf66 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 23, 2024

Football fans in Michigan razed former Alabama (and Michigan State) coach Nick Saban on Thursday night …

The NFL Draft crowd in Detroit, Michigan screaming “Let’s Go Blue” in Nick Saban’s ear 😭 pic.twitter.com/OX4TNIRKLr — College Football Report (@CFBRep) April 25, 2024

Michigan’s 2024 draft class can trace its roots back six seasons. That’s when Harbaugh and the recruiting department started trusting their own chops over national “star” ratings. They started trusting their own recruiting acumen and it paid dividends…

I’ve said before that Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class seemed to be when U-M stopped star- or pipeline-chasing and trusted their evals. The result?

-20 enrollees

-No. 22 recruiting class

-7 4-star recruits

-0 top-100 recruits

-12 players who have played in the NFL or been drafted — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) April 28, 2024

Harbaugh did his part. As the new Los Angeles Chargers coach, he drafted two former players, Colson and Johnson …

Jim Harbaugh on watching so many Michigan players selected in the NFL Draft: “It got emotional for me.” pic.twitter.com/oPKkRu61Tq — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 27, 2024

Here was Harbaugh’s “emotional” call to Colson …

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisc., it looks like Michigan leads Ohio State – again …

Wow – check out this 2025 NFL Mock Draft… Michigan with 4 1st round picks… Ohio State only 2? I’ve been lied to – I was told OSU had 10 1st rounders coming back for ‘unfinished business’ Someone explain https://t.co/FnLPuKu8LB — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) April 28, 2024