NFL Draft Fans Reply To 13 Michigan Players Getting Selected In Record-Breaking Detroit Experience

Jeff Hawkins
michigan football players at nfl draft (1)

After being selected in the seventh round by the Carolina Panthers, former Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett joked Saturday that his father was “literally fishing probably about five to 10 minutes before” his name was called with pick No. 240 during the 2024 NFL Draft. After the call came from general manager Dan Morgan, Barrett’s father went back to fishing “five to 10 minutes after.”

Barrett was one of 13 Wolverines drafted during the record-breaking event in Detroit. They all celebrated in their way. Some attended the downtown festivities, while others staged parties at home or at public establishments.

During his video conference call, Barrett said he will continue to reach out to former teammates. Jaylen Harrell was at the top of his list. The fellow linebacker was selected 12 picks later by the Tennessee Titans. Barrett held bragging rights.

“I’ll definitely get to talk my trash to him,” he said.

Coming off the program’s initial 15-0 campaign and first national championship since 1997, Michigan was expected to challenge Georgia’s all-time mark of 15 players drafted in 2022, but established a program record.

Former quarterback J.J. McCarthy kicked things off for the Wolverines when he was selected No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings. Bookending the program’s picks, wide receiver Cornelius Johnson was tabbed by Harbaugh’s Chargers with pick No. 253.

Here is a look at when the other Michigan players were drafted:

  • Second round: Kris Jenkins (Cincinnati Bengals, No. 49); Mike Sainristil (Washington Commanders, No. 50).
  • Third round: Junior Colson (LA Chargers, No. 69); Blake Corum (LA Rams, No. 83); Roman Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 84); Zak Zinter (Cleveland Browns, No. 85).
  • Fourth round: AJ Barner (Seattle Seahawks, No. 121).
  • Fifth round: Trevor Keegan (Philadelphia Eagles, No. 172).
  • Seventh round: LaDarius Henderson (Houston Texas, No. 249).

X (Twitter) responds to the McCarthy-led Wolverines extending their nation’s best streak of having at least one player selected since 1938. Michigan vs. Everybody? Michigan beat everybody…

About 45 minutes west of Michigan Stadium, the Wolverines continued to run up the score …

Like they did throughout the 2023 season, the Wolverines started strong. Seven players were selected among the opening 100 picks …

The scene was set Thursday for Detroit to honor Michigan football one more time, er, 13 times. During the three-day draft, more than 700,000 attended the festivities, establishing a new event record …

Players from Michigan’s 15-0 team, some of whom would later hear their name called by NFL teams, played a role in the draft’s opening ceremonies Thursday …

The 2023 national champions finished No. 1 in the nation – again …

Michigan produced the third-most draft selections during any draft since 2017 …

McCarthy became the highest-drafted quarterback in program history. He surpassed former coach Jim Harbaugh, who was picked 26th during a much, much smaller draft in 1987 …

In the days leading up to being selected No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings, McCarthy took a sentimental stroll through the Big House …

Football fans in Michigan razed former Alabama (and Michigan State) coach Nick Saban on Thursday night …

Michigan’s 2024 draft class can trace its roots back six seasons. That’s when Harbaugh and the recruiting department started trusting their own chops over national “star” ratings. They started trusting their own recruiting acumen and it paid dividends…

Harbaugh did his part. As the new Los Angeles Chargers coach, he drafted two former players, Colson and Johnson …

Here was Harbaugh’s “emotional” call to Colson …

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisc., it looks like Michigan leads Ohio State – again …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
