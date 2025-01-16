NFL News and Rumors

Look back at three upsets from Wildcard Weekend

The National Football League wildcard weekend completed on Monday and there were three upsets. Those teams that won that were not expected to win were the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans. Let’s take a look back at the victories for those three teams.

Houston Texans

The Texans won with great defense and a memorable special teams play that confirmed a Houston win on Saturday. The Texans were a 2.5 point underdog against the Chargers, but came away with a 20 point win of 32-12 at home. This game was not even remotely close. The Texans secondary was admirable as Justin Herbert threw a career- high four interceptions. It was a great day for the Texans three star offensive weapons–quarterback C.J. Stroud of Rancho Cucamonga, California, wide receiver Nico Collins of Birmingham, Alabama and running back Joe Mixon of Oakley, California. Stroud completed 22 of 33 passes for 282 passing yards and one touchdown, with 42 yards rushing. Collins had seven catches for 122 receiving yards and one touchdown, and Mixon had 119 total yards (106 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards) and one touchdown. The Texans magical special teams play was a blocked convert by Denico Autry of Albemarle, North Carolina and returned by D’Angelo Ross of La Puente, California for a rare two point play.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders were not expected to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they were a three point underdog, but beat them by three points in the 23-20 win. On Sunday, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels of Fontana, California showed the football world why he is not just an elite NFL rookie quarterback, but an elite NFL quarterback. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 268 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 13 rushes for 36 yards. Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez of Deer Park, Texas came up clutch as he doinked the game-winning 37 yard field goal off the upright and in on the final play of the game. Gonzalez finished the game with three field goals as he made field goals from 22 and 52 yards as well.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 as a 2.5 point underdog. The Vikings only lost three regular season games all year, but were terrible the last two weeks of the season. The Rams won with a great defensive line as Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked nine times.

 

 

