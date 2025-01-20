Top five NFL performers from divisional playoff weekend

The divisional playoffs have now been concluded in the National Football League playoffs. Here are the top five offensive players on winning teams.

5) Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills quarterback from Firebaugh, California received choruses of MVP in Buffalo all day long on Sunday. In the Bills’ 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Allen completed 16 of 22 passes in the frigid weather conditions and snow, and had 10 rushes for 20 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The major scores were of one yard and four yards, with both rushing touchdowns coming in the second quarter. Buffalo’s win was considered an upset as Buffalo was a 1.5 point underdog.

4) Brian Robinson Jr.

The Washington Commanders running back from Tuscaloosa, Alabama had 15 carries for 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 45-31 Washington win over the Detroit Lions. Robinson Jr.’s first touchdown was for two yards and gave the Commanders the lead for the very first time, at 10-7 Washington with four minutes and five seconds into the second quarter. Robinson Jr.’s second touchdown was for one yard, and came one minute and 31 seconds into the fourth quarter and put Washington up 38-28.

3) Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end from Westlake, Ohio had seven catches for 117 receiving yards and one touchdown in a 23-14 Chiefs win over the Houston Texans. Kelce’s major score was on a 11 yard catch from Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs quarterback was falling to the ground. The touchdown put the Chiefs up 20-12 with 11 minutes and 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

2) Jayden Daniels

Robinson Jr. was not the only Commanders player to shine on Saturday. The other was quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led Washington to the win as a 8.5 point underdog. Daniels completed 22 of 31 passes for 299 passing yards and two touchdowns, and had 16 rushes for 51 rushing yards.

1) Saquon Barkley

The Eagles running back from the Bronx, New York sizzled in the Philly snow all day long. He had 26 carries for an Eagles playoff franchise record 205 rushing yards in a 28-22 Philadelphia win over the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley’s major scores were for 62 yards and 78 yards.