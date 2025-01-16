Top five performers from NFL wildcard weekend

Wildcard weekend is in the books in the National Football League. Here are the top five offensive players from winning teams.

5) Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders is a slam dunk offensive rookie of the year. On Sunday night in prime time, he was brilliant in a 23-20 Washington win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the best game of the weekend. Daniels completed 24 of 35 passes for 268 passing yards and two touchdowns, and had 13 rushes for 36 yards. Daniels’s first touchdown pass was 10 yards to Dyami Brown of Charlotte, North Carolina, and his second touchdown pass was five yards to Terry McLaurin of Indianapolis, Indiana.

4) Lamar Jackson

The Ravens are off the second round after a 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. We saw greatness from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida. Jackson completed 16 of 21 passes for 195 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 15 rushes for 81 rushing yards. Jackson’s two touchdown passes were of 15 yards to Rashod Bateman of Tifton, Georgia and five yards to Justice Hill of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

3) Nico Collins

The Texans are in the second round of the playoffs after a surprising 32-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. On Sunday, Texans wide receiver Nico Collins of Birmingham, Alabama had seven catches for 122 receiving yards and one touchdown. Collins’s major score was a 13 yard catch from quarterback C.J. Stroud of Rancho Cucamonga, California. At the time, the Texans took a 7-6 lead with 58 seconds left in the first half. It would be a lead they would not relinquish.

2) Josh Allen

The Bills starting quarterback from Firebaugh, California completed 20 of 26 passes for 272 passing yards and two touchdowns, and eight rushes for 46 rushing yards in a 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos. Allen’s passes were of 24 yards to Ty Johnson of Cumberland, Maryland and 55 yards to Curtis Samuel of Brooklyn, New York.

1) Derrick Henry

The Ravens star running back also shined on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had 26 carries for 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The touchdown runs were for eight and 44 yards.