Top five performers from NFL’s Conference Championships

The 2024 National Football League Conference Championships completed on Sunday. Here are the top five offensive performers on the two winning teams–the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles.

5) A.J. Brown

Arthur Juan Brown of Starkville, Mississippi had an exceptional game for the Eagles on Sunday in a 55-23 romp over the Washington Commanders. Brown caught six catches for 96 receiving yards and one touchdown. The touchdown came with 39 seconds left in the first half. Brown caught a four yard touchdown pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts of Houston, Texas. At the time, the Eagles took a 27-12 lead.

4) Xavier Worthy

The Chiefs rookie wide receiver from Fresno, California, has had an unbelievable rookie season for Kansas City and has emerged as a primary target for Patrick Mahomes. In fact, Worthy had the same number of touchdown catches as former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had for the Miami Dolphins this season as they each had six. On Sunday, Worthy had six catches for 85 yards and one touchdown in a 32-29 Chiefs win over the Buffalo Bills. Worthy’s touchdown catch was 11 yards from Mahomes and put Kansas City up 14-10 with four minutes and 13 seconds left in the first half.

3) Patrick Mahomes

The three-time Super Bowl MVP was rocking on Sunday. The native of Tyler, Texas completed 18 of 26 passes for 245 passing yards and one touchdown, and 11 rushes for 43 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs. The touchdown runs were for one and 10 yards.

2) Saquon Barkley

The native of Bronx, New York had 15 rushes for 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with one catch for four yards for the Eagles. Two of the touchdown runs were for four yards and the other TD was for 60 yards.

1) Jalen Hurts

The Eagles star completed 20 of 28 passes for 246 passing yards and one touchdown, to go along with 10 rushes for 16 yards and three more touchdowns. Two of the rushing touchdowns were for one yard and the other was for nine yards.