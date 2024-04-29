NFL News and Rumors

NFL Reunion: Ezekiel Elliott Signs With Dallas Cowboys

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21)

It’s a reunion in Dallas as Ezekiel Elliot is signing with the Cowboys, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. View the contract details below.

Ezekiel Elliott Signs With Dallas Cowboys

Elliot and the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $3 million. The contract is pending a physical.

Elliot, 28, returns to the franchise that drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Elliot played seven seasons with the Cowboys, rushing for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns. Elliot surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in four of the seven seasons. The former Ohio State product also led the NFL in rushing in 2016 and 2018.

After the 2022 season, Elliot signed with the New England Patriots. In one season with the Patriots, Elliot led the team in rushing with 642 yards and receptions with 51.

Ezekiel Elliott Becomes Top Cowboys RB For Now

The Dallas Cowboys desperately needed to add a running back to their roster. Tony Pollard, Dallas’ leading rusher in 2023, left the Cowboys in free agency and signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Without Pollard, the running backs on the Cowboys’ roster include Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, and Hunter Luepke.

Without a true No. 1 RB, Dallas was a likely candidate to select a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Dallas did not draft a running back.

Elliot now fills a much-needed void in the Cowboys’ backfield.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
