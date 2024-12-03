The 13th week of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Here were the top five players on winning teams. This year we are including kickers.

5) Bucky Irving

The Buccaneers’s fourth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon had a spectacular performance on Sunday in a 26-23 Tampa Bay overtime win over the Carolina Panthers. Bucky Irving of Chicago, Illinois had 25 rushes for a career-high 152 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with three catches for 33 receiving yards. The touchdown was for six rushing yards and put Tampa Bay up 17-16 with eight minutes and 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

4) Anthony Richardson

The native of Miami, Florida completed 12 of 24 passes for 109 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with nine rushes for 48 rushing yards and another major score as the Indianapolis Colts defeated the New England Patriots 25-24. Richardson threw a three yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce of Glen Ellyn, Illinois with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and then had the game-winning two point conversion to give the Colts a much needed one point victory.

3) Josh Allen

What we saw from the Buffalo Bills quarterback on Sunday night was winter magic. Josh Allen, the native of Firebaugh, California knows about playing in the cold as he went to the University of Wyoming as well as playing for the Bills. In the 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Orchard Park, Allen completed 13 of 17 passes for 148 passing yards and two touchdowns, had three rushes for 18 yards and another major score, along with a spectacular seven yard touchdown catch.

2) Russell Wilson

Wilson, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, completed 29 of 38 passes for 414 passing yards, and three touchdowns, along with three rushing yards as the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38.

1) Jayden Daniels

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner sparkled for the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He completed 25 of 30 passes for 206 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with nine rushes for 34 rushing yards and another major score as Washington spanked Tennessee 42-19.